Simi’s Love Songs Will Have You Falling in Love All Over Again This Valentine’s Season

Can Valentine’s Day come any sooner? Simi’s love songs make you want to fall in love, stay in love, and soak up every bit of its magic. From Complete Me to her beautiful duets with Adekunle Gold, her music brings all the feels and is the perfect soundtrack for the season.
Simi

Photo Credit: Simi/Instagram

If you’re like us, you’ve already started curating your Valentine’s Day playlist. Love is in the air might sound like a cliché, but it’s true. Shops are filling up with roses, restaurants are crafting special menus, and with February 14th falling on a Friday this year, the celebrations are going to be even bigger. Expect romantic dinners, mini concerts, and so many love-filled events. If you’re looking for something to do, now’s the time to start making plans.

Now, let’s talk about love songs, the kind that make your heart skip a beat, bring back sweet memories, or even leave you staring at the ceiling wondering when love will come knocking. There’s just something about a good love song. It makes you feel like love is the best thing to ever happen, whether you’re madly in it, reminiscing on a past romance, or still waiting for your time. Some songs make you blush, some make you dance, and others remind you of that one person who has you smiling at your phone for no reason. Whatever the case, love songs always find a way to wrap you up in their warmth.

Simi knows how to do just that. Her music is love in its purest form, the kind that makes you feel seen and understood. Whether it’s “Complete Me,” where she sings about how love makes everything whole, or the heartwarming songs she creates with her husband, Adekunle Gold, her melodies bring out all the feels. She makes you want to fall in love, stay in love, and celebrate it in all its magic. Her songs remind us that love is worth every moment, and what better time to soak it all in than now?

Complete Me

Smile For Me

Joromi

Lovin

By You with Adekunle Gold

Love Don’t Care

Promise with Adekunle Gold

Look What You Made Me Do with Adekunle Gold

No Forget with Adekunle Gold

