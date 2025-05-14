The Difference Spinall Makes in The Nigerian Music Scene

When you play a song, and after a few beats, you hear, “Top Boy!”, be ready to be served some stellar music from the “unstoppable” Spinall. Born Oluseye Desmond Sodamola and formerly DJ Spinall, the disc jockey, producer and songwriter has featured and collaborated with some of the biggest stars in African music, including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Asake, Simi, Omah Lay, and others. Spinall has, for years, used his platform to unite African artists as a DJ. He is unsurprisingly the only Nigerian DJ that I know who has released as many albums as a full-fledged artist. He has six albums, and on his 2018 album, Iyanu, he featured the frontmen of Afrobeats, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido. It is rare to find the three on a single project; only Spinall has the powerhouse to pull them together on an album.

What sets Spinall apart isn’t just his ability to mix songs but also how he makes people feel. Whether it’s the summer anthem Dis Love with Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, or the groovy Palazzo with Asake, his catalogue reminds one that good music doesn’t need to shout. It only needs to connect.

His sound is a blend of Afrobeat, house, hip-hop, and everything in between, always ahead of the curve but never too far from home. Over the years, he’s taken African music to global stages and performed at Coachella, Glastonbury, and even the BET Awards. That kind of visibility matters.

It’s not Thursday, but let’s throw it back to some of Spinall’s popular releases.

Dis Love, ft. Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

Attendance ft Olamide

Baba ft Kizz Daniel

Gba Gbe e featuring Burna Boy

Sere featuring Fireboy DML

Pallazo featuring Asake

Your DJ featuring Davido

One Call featuring Omah Lay and Tyla

Cloud 9 featuring Adekunle Gold

Psalm 23 featuring Teni

Now, which of these collaborations is your favourite?