Joshua Lubwama and Others Win Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Joshua Lubwama has been named the Africa region winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize for his short story, “Mothers Not Appearing In Search.” A Ugandan writer, Joshua was recognised alongside other regional winners: Faria Basher for Asia, Chanel Sutherland for Canada and Europe, Subraj Singh for the Caribbean, and Kathleen Ridgwell for the Pacific.

Joshua has been submitting his work to the prize since 2023, when he received a rejection. He was longlisted in 2024 and shortlisted in 2025 before finally winning the award.

Chair Judge, Nsah Mala, said, ‘‘Mothers Not Appearing In Search’’ stands out in many ways, especially its elegant prose, sense of humour, and thematic novelties. Coming out from Africa as the most youthful continent on Earth, this story is an arresting narration of youthfulness and football. And it also wittily evokes fate, love and women’s empowerment. As the story suggests, the path to one’s destiny is not paved with angels only. What a memorable story!’’

It does get better, doesn’t it? 2023: Rejection

2024: Longlisted

It does get better, doesn't it? 2023: Rejection
2024: Longlisted
2025: Shortlisted Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Congratulations Joshua Lubwama, 2025 winner for the Africa region!

Vilsoni Hereniko, Chair of the Judges, said, ‘‘These stories illuminate many aspects of human nature and demonstrate true mastery of the short story form. Each tale shows that geography matters in storytelling. They are works of fiction that are inseparable from the local culture and history from which they have sprung. They have colour and emotional resonance—and they moved me deeply. Congratulations to the regional winners!’’

The five regional winners will go through to the final round of judging, and the overall winner will be announced on 25 June 2025. ‘‘Winning the 2025 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for the Africa Region has given me the licence to dream. For this story (Mothers Not Appearing in Search) to appeal to an international panel of judges means the world to me.’’

Joshua’s and other stories can be read in Granta. Congratulations, Joshua. We are rooting for you.