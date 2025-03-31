Living
Ini Dima-Okojie, Simi & More Stars Had the Sweetest Words About Their Mums on Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day through the eyes of the stars who love them most.
Yesterday, love for mothers took over social media it was truly heartwarming. Some stars poured their hearts out in sweet messages to their mums, while others basked in the joy of being celebrated as mothers themselves.
Amid all the love, we also asked a few stars to give a special shoutout to their mums. Simi celebrated her mum for never raising her to believe that marriage was her ultimate purpose, instead encouraging her to dream and always being there. Jay On Air credited his confidence to his mum, while Waje’s daughter, Emerald, Princess Ekeinde, and Ini Dima–Okojie also had sweet words to share.
There were also more adorable throwback pictures, love-filled captions, and moments that reminded us just how special mums are.
If you love heartwarming posts, check out how they celebrated below.
Sophia Momodu
View this post on Instagram
Simi
View this post on Instagram
Ini Dima-Okojie
View this post on Instagram
Jay On Air
View this post on Instagram
Princess Ekeinde
View this post on Instagram
Emerald
View this post on Instagram
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
View this post on Instagram
Omoni Oboli
View this post on Instagram
Tomike Adeoye
View this post on Instagram
Sunmisola Agbebi Okeleye
View this post on Instagram
Mo Abudu
View this post on Instagram
Kaffy
View this post on Instagram
Ify Okoye
View this post on Instagram
Prudent Gabriel
View this post on Instagram
Chef Fregz
View this post on Instagram
Funke Akindele
View this post on Instagram