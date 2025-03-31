Connect with us

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie, Simi & More Stars Had the Sweetest Words About Their Mums on Mother's Day

Events Living News Promotions

A Sanctuary of Luxury & Relaxation – Maison Valor’s Exclusive Escape for Women

Living News Promotions

Movement: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Community Issue

Inspired Living News Sports

Ebele Ojechi’s ‘For The Glory’ Collection for Chelsea FC is a Beautiful Tribute to Igbo Culture

Inspired Living

Can You Really Afford Therapy? A Conversation with Dedoyin Ajayi on Mental Health in Nigeria

Living Scoop

Pope Francis Is Out of the Hospital & His Message Is Full of Gratitude

Inspired Living Scoop TRAVEL

6 Continents Down, 1 to Go: Alma Asinobi Nears a Guinness World Record

Inspired Living Promotions

When Love Looks Different: A Heart-to-Heart About Special Needs Parenting

BN TV Living

Want to Learn the Secret of Sales? Lanre Olusola & Paul Foh Break This Down on Be Transformed Podcast

Living Scoop

Before the Heavy Rains Begin, Here’s How You Can Prevent Flooding

Living

Ini Dima-Okojie, Simi & More Stars Had the Sweetest Words About Their Mums on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day through the eyes of the stars who love them most.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Yesterday, love for mothers took over social media it was truly heartwarming. Some stars poured their hearts out in sweet messages to their mums, while others basked in the joy of being celebrated as mothers themselves.

Amid all the love, we also asked a few stars to give a special shoutout to their mums. Simi celebrated her mum for never raising her to believe that marriage was her ultimate purpose, instead encouraging her to dream and always being there. Jay On Air credited his confidence to his mum, while Waje’s daughter, Emerald, Princess Ekeinde, and Ini DimaOkojie also had sweet words to share.

There were also more adorable throwback pictures, love-filled captions, and moments that reminded us just how special mums are.

If you love heartwarming posts, check out how they celebrated below.

Sophia Momodu

Simi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Jay On Air

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Princess Ekeinde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Emerald

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Omoni Oboli

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Sunmisola Agbebi Okeleye

Mo Abudu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Kaffy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Kaffy Shafau (@kaffydance)

Ify Okoye

Prudent Gabriel

Chef Fregz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gbubemi Fregene (@chef_fregz)

Funke Akindele

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php