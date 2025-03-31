Ini Dima-Okojie, Simi & More Stars Had the Sweetest Words About Their Mums on Mother’s Day

Yesterday, love for mothers took over social media it was truly heartwarming. Some stars poured their hearts out in sweet messages to their mums, while others basked in the joy of being celebrated as mothers themselves.

Amid all the love, we also asked a few stars to give a special shoutout to their mums. Simi celebrated her mum for never raising her to believe that marriage was her ultimate purpose, instead encouraging her to dream and always being there. Jay On Air credited his confidence to his mum, while Waje’s daughter, Emerald, Princess Ekeinde, and Ini Dima–Okojie also had sweet words to share.

There were also more adorable throwback pictures, love-filled captions, and moments that reminded us just how special mums are.

If you love heartwarming posts, check out how they celebrated below.

Sophia Momodu

Simi

Ini Dima-Okojie

Jay On Air

Princess Ekeinde

Emerald

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Omoni Oboli

Tomike Adeoye

Sunmisola Agbebi Okeleye

Mo Abudu

Kaffy

Ify Okoye

Prudent Gabriel

Chef Fregz

Funke Akindele