Why Michael B. Jordan Didn’t Move Out Even After Making It Big

Would you still choose to live with your parents even if you were financially stable and globally famous? For Hollywood heavyweight Michael B. Jordan, the answer was a resounding yes. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 38-year-old actor opened up about his decision to share a home with his mother and father long after he had the means to live independently.

The “Black Panther” star shared that while he eventually bought his parents a house in the Los Angeles suburbs, he chose to stay there with them for a significant period. For Jordan, the move was less about a lack of independence and more about a deep-seated desire to cherish the time he has with his family. He explained that fulfilling his childhood dream of “retiring” his parents so they no longer had to work was a major bucket-list milestone, but being physically present in their daily lives was equally important to him.

The actor joked about the realities of the arrangement, reflecting on the “funny moments” and “random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night” that come with living at home. Despite his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leads, Jordan noted that he simply wanted to be around his parents as much as possible, describing their relationship as one built on love and mutual respect.

The interview also touched on Jordan’s latest professional challenge in Ryan Coogler’s period horror film, “Sinners.” The actor described being pushed out of his comfort zone to perform a dual role, playing identical twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, in the 1930s Jim Crow-era South.