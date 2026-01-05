Connect with us

BN TV

“We Took It One Day at a Time”: Tiwi & Kunle Remi on Baby Wonder’s Birth

Kunle Remi and Tiwi marked Baby Wonder’s first birthday with a powerful church testimony. From doctors’ reports to bed rest, the couple shares the raw, emotional journey of their daughter’s birth.

Photo Credit: Rockyemmyphotography/Instagram

Wonder is one! Instead of the usual big party, Kunle Remi and Tiwi kicked off their daughter’s birthday with a powerful thanksgiving in church. Taking to the stage, the couple got real about the “rough” road to this milestone.

Tiwi opened up about a pregnancy marked by bed rest and scary doctors’ reports, admitting that at a point, “science and knowledge could not take us anywhere.” She shared how the season forced her to stop “theory” and start practicing real faith, relying on Kunle as her covering like never before.

Kunle, ever the jokester, brought the laughs by admitting his “filmmaker plans” to document everything didn’t stand a chance against reality. For him, the lesson was simple: trust the process, even when the outside noise gets loud.

The couple welcomed baby Wonder on January 4, 2025, just a year after their star-studded January 2024 wedding. Happy Birthday, Wonder!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

