Christmas 2025: The Coordinated Looks, Photoshoots & Style Moments We’re Loving

From Kunle Remi’s unconventional yellow family look to Shawn Faqua and wife Sharon Ifunanya Faqua’s first Christmas as newlyweds, see the best celebrity Christmas 2025 photos taking over the timeline.
2 hours ago

Photo Credit: Kunle Remi/Instagram

If your timeline looks like a high-fashion magazine editorial right now, you’re not alone. Our favourite celebrities have absolutely shown up and shown out for Christmas 2025 with coordinated outfits, professional photoshoots, and perfectly styled family moments that have us scrolling in awe.

From matching pyjamas to full editorial glam, our faves have made it clear that Christmas isn’t just about the food and festivities, it’s about looking absolutely stunning whilst doing it. Some even deviated from the typical pyjamas route entirely. Take Kunle Remi, for instance, who took his family to the streets of Lagos in bright yellow outfits that perfectly matched the iconic danfo buses. The photographers have been working overtime, the stylists have outdone themselves, and the results are pure festive perfection.

Whether it’s couples in coordinated looks, families bringing full editorial concepts, or solo shots that belong in a gallery, today’s Christmas content has been nothing short of spectacular.

See our favourite looks below:

Shawn and Sharon Ifunanya Faqua

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SF (@shawnfaqua)

Daniel and Toyosi Etim Effiong

Kunle Remi and Tiwi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Chioma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Adekunle Gold and Simi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke

Okopi and Prudent Gabriel Peterson

Noble Igwe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noble Igwe (@noble_igwe)

Dimma Umeå and Obinna Ifeanyi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIMMA UMEH (@dimmaumeh)

Bovi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juice (@officialbovi)

Stan and Blessing Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blessing Nze (@blessingjessicaobasi)

Fidelis and Rita Dominic Anosike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

 

