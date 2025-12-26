Scoop
Christmas 2025: The Coordinated Looks, Photoshoots & Style Moments We’re Loving
From Kunle Remi’s unconventional yellow family look to Shawn Faqua and wife Sharon Ifunanya Faqua’s first Christmas as newlyweds, see the best celebrity Christmas 2025 photos taking over the timeline.
If your timeline looks like a high-fashion magazine editorial right now, you’re not alone. Our favourite celebrities have absolutely shown up and shown out for Christmas 2025 with coordinated outfits, professional photoshoots, and perfectly styled family moments that have us scrolling in awe.
From matching pyjamas to full editorial glam, our faves have made it clear that Christmas isn’t just about the food and festivities, it’s about looking absolutely stunning whilst doing it. Some even deviated from the typical pyjamas route entirely. Take Kunle Remi, for instance, who took his family to the streets of Lagos in bright yellow outfits that perfectly matched the iconic danfo buses. The photographers have been working overtime, the stylists have outdone themselves, and the results are pure festive perfection.
Whether it’s couples in coordinated looks, families bringing full editorial concepts, or solo shots that belong in a gallery, today’s Christmas content has been nothing short of spectacular.
See our favourite looks below:
Shawn and Sharon Ifunanya Faqua
View this post on Instagram
Daniel and Toyosi Etim Effiong
View this post on Instagram
Kunle Remi and Tiwi
View this post on Instagram
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Chioma
View this post on Instagram
Adekunle Gold and Simi
View this post on Instagram
Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke
View this post on Instagram
Okopi and Prudent Gabriel Peterson
View this post on Instagram
Noble Igwe
View this post on Instagram
Dimma Umeå and Obinna Ifeanyi
View this post on Instagram
Bovi
View this post on Instagram
Stan and Blessing Nze
View this post on Instagram
Fidelis and Rita Dominic Anosike
View this post on Instagram
Tomike Adeoye
View this post on Instagram
Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus
View this post on Instagram
Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman
View this post on Instagram