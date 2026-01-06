Every Look That Mattered at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

Connect with us

Scoop

From Quinta Brunson’s tailoring to Wunmi Mosaku’s indigo gown, we recap the 2026 Critics Choice Awards looks that defined the evening.
8 hours ago

It is officially awards season, and the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet has set a high bar for the year ahead. Far from being just another arrival gallery, the evening served as a stylish prelude to the cinema and television celebrations we can expect in the coming months. This year, the focus shifted toward looks that carried a certain permanence, favouring personal identity over passing trends.

Quinta Brunson offered a masterclass in modern power dressing, choosing a peach Chloé suit that relied on sharp tailoring and presence rather than excess. Her appearance was a quiet reminder that success speaks for itself. On the other end of the spectrum, Teyana Taylor opted for a theatrical Saint Laurent menswear-inspired moment. By pairing a structured suit with a feathered stole and leather boots, she reclaimed the carpet with a confidence that felt entirely natural.

The night also held space for a softer, more cinematic kind of beauty. SinnersWunmi Mosaku arrived in a custom indigo Gap Studio by Zac Posen gown that commanded the room through its sheer grace. The ombré silk and sculptural draped sleeves moved with a fluidity that stayed with you long after the cameras stopped. It was a timeless moment that felt both regal and grounded, marking a sophisticated start to our 2026 style calendar.

See our top favourite looks:

Wunmi Mosaku

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wunmi Mosaku (@wunmimosaku)

Teyana Taylor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

Chase Infiniti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chase infiniti (@chaseinfiniti)

Danielle Brooks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@thedaniellebrooks)

