Every Look That Mattered at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

It is officially awards season, and the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet has set a high bar for the year ahead. Far from being just another arrival gallery, the evening served as a stylish prelude to the cinema and television celebrations we can expect in the coming months. This year, the focus shifted toward looks that carried a certain permanence, favouring personal identity over passing trends.

Quinta Brunson offered a masterclass in modern power dressing, choosing a peach Chloé suit that relied on sharp tailoring and presence rather than excess. Her appearance was a quiet reminder that success speaks for itself. On the other end of the spectrum, Teyana Taylor opted for a theatrical Saint Laurent menswear-inspired moment. By pairing a structured suit with a feathered stole and leather boots, she reclaimed the carpet with a confidence that felt entirely natural.

The night also held space for a softer, more cinematic kind of beauty. Sinners‘ Wunmi Mosaku arrived in a custom indigo Gap Studio by Zac Posen gown that commanded the room through its sheer grace. The ombré silk and sculptural draped sleeves moved with a fluidity that stayed with you long after the cameras stopped. It was a timeless moment that felt both regal and grounded, marking a sophisticated start to our 2026 style calendar.

See our top favourite looks:

Wunmi Mosaku

Teyana Taylor

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Chase Infiniti

Danielle Brooks