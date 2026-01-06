“Together Always”: Ademola Lookman Shares Photos Showing Super Eagles’ Team Spirit

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman took to Instagram to share a series of photos celebrating Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The post, which featured four snapshots of Lookman alongside teammates Victor Osimhen and Bruno Onyemaechi, carried the caption: “TOGETHER ALWAYS .”

On the pitch, Lookman opened the scoring before providing two assists for Osimhen in the 25th and 47th minutes. Osimhen added a brace of his own, while Akor Adams completed the 4-0 rout, sending Nigeria into the quarter-finals.

The match also included a tense moment in the second half when Osimhen, frustrated after losing possession, briefly confronted Lookman. Following the incident, Osimhen requested to be substituted, and coach Eric Chelle replaced him with Moses Simon in the 62nd minute. Lookman continued to influence the game, assisting Akor Adams in the 75th minute before being substituted in the 86th minute.

Super Eagles team administrator Dayo Enebi later confirmed that the incident was resolved “a couple of hours later”, describing it as “between two brothers”, and emphasised there are “no problems” in the camp.

Both Lookman and Osimhen are now Nigeria’s joint top scorers at AFCON 2025. The Super Eagles will face either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-final on January 10.