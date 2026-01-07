Connect with us

See the Heartwarming Moment Wilfred Ndidi Shielded His Mascot Before the Super Eagles' 4-0 Win

"Together Always": Ademola Lookman Shares Photos Showing Super Eagles’ Team Spirit

BellaNaija is Turning The Big 20 in 2026!

Forget January 1st: Why January 2nd is Actually the Best Day to Start Your Year

Idris Elba Knighted in UK New Year Honours for Youth Advocacy

Funke Akindele’s "Behind The Scenes" Becomes Nollywood’s Biggest Film of 2025 After Crossing ₦1.1bn

Beyoncé Joins the Billionaire Ranks After Success of Cowboy Carter Tour

Yinka Ilori Is the Designer Behind AFCON 2025’s Man of the Match Trophy

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Be Honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammys

Coco Gauff Tops Forbes' 2025 Highest-Paid Female Athletes List

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi showed his protective side ahead of the match against Mozambique, using his pennant to shield a young mascot from the rain.
Photo Credit: CAF/Instagram

There is leadership, and then there is the Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi brand of leadership. Just before the Super Eagles took on Mozambique, the heavens opened up, leaving the mascots exposed to a heavy downpour. Without a second thought, our captain stepped in; in a move that immediately melted hearts across the TL, Ndidi took the Nigerian pennant and held it over his young mascot’s head, using it as a makeshift shield against the rain. It was a small, unscripted gesture that spoke volumes about the “Big Brother” energy in this current squad.

That protective energy clearly translated onto the pitch, as the Super Eagles went on to weather the storm in more ways than one. Inspired by their captain’s poise, the team delivered a clinical performance, routing Mozambique 4-0. Goals from the ever-reliable Ademola Lookman and a brace from Victor Osimhen ensured that the night was as dominant as it was heartwarming. By the time Akor Adams netted the fourth, it was clear that the Mambas were no match for a side playing with this much heart and soul.

While the stats will show a clean sheet and a ticket to the quarter-finals, the real highlight for us was that “pennant-as-an-umbrella” moment. It reminded us that even in the high-stakes pressure of AFCON 2026, there is always room for a bit of chivalry and kindness.

