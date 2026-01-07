Shonda Rhimes’ Spirit Tunnel Two-Step Is the Kind of Joy We Love to See

The “Queen of Television” is here! And she brought a two-step with her.

Shonda Rhimes, the producer of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and Bridgerton, walked into a full-on spirit tunnel moment, flanked by people on both sides of the hallway, clapping, chanting and watching her pass like it was exactly where she was meant to be. She smiled, slowed her steps, and danced her way through.

She kept it simple in a knee-length burgundy dress with long sleeves and black ankle boots, hair down and loose. Nothing stiff, nothing rushed. Just a woman enjoying a hallway full of love.

The crowd kept chanting as she moved along, and the internet followed suit almost immediately. Kerry Washington typed out a joyful “yaaaaaaaaaaas.” Venus Williams dropped a confident “Queen!” Bridgerton’s queen Golda Rosheuvel chimed in with “Yes Boss!” One comment read, “Her two-step boosting me,” while another said, “Such poise and elegance – love her.”

On the show with Jennifer, Shonda also talked about the new season of Bridgerton, revealing that the first part will premiere on January 27th.

It’s the kind of clip you replay once, then again, then send to a group chat with no explanation.

Watch her below