Shonda Rhimes’ Spirit Tunnel Two-Step Is the Kind of Joy We Love to See

Thandiwe Newton Brings Ease and Style to the Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel

"We Took It One Day at a Time": Tiwi & Kunle Remi on Baby Wonder’s Birth

Kikifoodies Takes Jollof Rice to the Next Level with Asun

Joyful Cook Switches Up Classic Fried Rice With Cabbage & Sausage

This Easy Almond Cake Is Soft, Nutty and Perfect for the Festive Season

Bridgerton Season 4 Trailer Introduces Benedict’s Cinderella-Style Love Story

Adekunle Gold & Simi Are Expecting Another Baby!

Dimma Umeh Shares Five Simple Ways to Rethink Your Makeup Routine

Teyana Taylor Owns the Spirit Tunnel with Jaw-Dropping Dance Moves

Shonda Rhimes showed up to ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ with a rhythmic two-step through the Spirit Tunnel. Dressed in burgundy and boots, the media mogul’s celebratory walk ahead of her interview is the ultimate mood boost.
The “Queen of Television” is here! And she brought a two-step with her.

Shonda Rhimes, the producer of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and Bridgerton, walked into a full-on spirit tunnel moment, flanked by people on both sides of the hallway, clapping, chanting and watching her pass like it was exactly where she was meant to be. She smiled, slowed her steps, and danced her way through.

She kept it simple in a knee-length burgundy dress with long sleeves and black ankle boots, hair down and loose. Nothing stiff, nothing rushed. Just a woman enjoying a hallway full of love.

The crowd kept chanting as she moved along, and the internet followed suit almost immediately. Kerry Washington typed out a joyful “yaaaaaaaaaaas.” Venus Williams dropped a confident “Queen!” Bridgerton’s queen Golda Rosheuvel chimed in with “Yes Boss!” One comment read, “Her two-step boosting me,” while another said, “Such poise and elegance – love her.”

On the show with Jennifer, Shonda also talked about the new season of Bridgerton, revealing that the first part will premiere on January 27th.

It’s the kind of clip you replay once, then again, then send to a group chat with no explanation.

Watch her below

