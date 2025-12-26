Bridgerton Season 4 Trailer Introduces Benedict’s Cinderella-Style Love Story

Dear gentle reader, the masks are back on — and so is “Bridgerton.”

Netflix has released the trailer for “Bridgerton” Season 4, and it’s setting the stage for a story steeped in mystery, longing and a touch of fairy-tale magic. This time, the spotlight shifts to Benedict Bridgerton, the family’s free-spirited second son, whose carefully chosen distance from marriage begins to crumble the moment he encounters a stranger behind a silver mask.

Season 4 draws inspiration from “An Offer From a Gentleman” and leans fully into a Cinderella-style romance. At Lady Violet Bridgerton’s much-anticipated masquerade ball, Benedict meets Sophie Baek, a young woman whose life exists far from the privilege and promise of the ton. Their connection is instant, but fleeting — when the night ends, Sophie disappears, leaving Benedict with little more than a memory and a growing obsession to find her again.

The trailer opens with familiar faces and familiar rhythms: Penelope Featherington stepping into her role as Lady Whistledown, Queen Charlotte presiding over another debutante season, and Violet Bridgerton gently but firmly reminding her son that it may finally be time to settle down. Benedict, of course, insists he’s “charting an adventuresome course,” a claim his siblings are quick to question. Still, everything changes once Sophie enters the picture.

What makes this season especially compelling is the contrast at its heart. Sophie’s world — shaped by secrecy, service and survival — sits far from Benedict’s privileged reality. As the trailer hints, their story asks what love looks like when class, identity and expectation stand firmly in the way. Or, as the season’s tagline suggests: behind the cover of a mask, anything can happen.

Beyond the central romance, the trailer offers glimpses of where the rest of the ton finds itself. Francesca and John return from their honeymoon, Penelope and Colin appear blissfully settled into married life, and Violet Bridgerton has more on her plate than matchmaking alone. Familiar characters drift in and out of frame, reminding us that while Benedict’s story leads the season, the wider world of Bridgerton remains very much alive.

Bridgerton Season 4 will arrive in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on 29 January 2026 and Part 2 following on 26 February, exclusively on Netflix

Watch the trailer below