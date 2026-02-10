Every African Cast Member in Bridgerton You Need to Know

If you’ve been watching “Bridgerton” and feeling a little extra pride every time certain faces appear on screen, you’re not alone. The Netflix period drama has become a cultural phenomenon, and part of what makes it so special is the representation it brings to the Regency era—including some incredibly talented actors of African descent who are absolutely owning their roles.

So, dearest Gentle Reader, while the gossip in Mayfair usually revolves around who is courting whom, we’ve been paying attention to something just as important: the African talent gracing the ballrooms and drawing rooms of the ton. From the very first ball in Season 1 to the upcoming scandals of Season 4, “Bridgerton” has become a showcase for African excellence.

As we prepare for the second part of the season, let’s celebrate the Africans and those with African heritage who’ve been bringing their brilliance to the scandal sheets and soirées we can’t stop watching:

Masali Baduza (South Africa)

If the internet’s reaction to the Season 3 finale was anything to go by, Masali Baduza is the name on everyone’s lips. The South African actress, who is of Xhosa heritage, plays Michaela Stirling—a bold, gender-flipped version of the book character Michael Stirling. As the quick-witted and devilish cousin of John Stirling, her arrival has introduced a tornado of new verve to the Stirling family dynamic and a transfixing connection for Francesca.

Martins Imhangbe (Nigeria) There’s Martins Imhangbe, the British-Nigerian actor who plays Will Mondrich, the boxer-turned-gentleman navigating his way through high society. His character’s journey from the boxing ring to the ballroom has been one of the show’s most compelling storylines, and Martins brings authenticity and warmth to every moment.

Martins was born in Nigeria and lived in Greece before moving to London, and he often speaks about the “Nigerian resilience” he brings to his craft. Seeing an Edo boy navigate the strict rules of the British aristocracy? That’s the kind of representation we love to see.

Arsema Thomas (Nigeria & Ethiopia) In the prequel “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” Arsema Thomas stepped into the iconic shoes of a young Agatha Danbury. Her background is a true African tapestry—born to a Yoruba Nigerian father and an Ethiopian mother, both of whom were diplomats.

Arsema grew up across the continent, from Uganda to Kenya, and her portrayal of the young Lady Danbury was a masterclass in poise and quiet rebellion. Her performance was a revelation, giving us a window into the woman behind the sharp wit and even sharper observations.

Adjoa Andoh (Ghana)

You cannot talk about Bridgerton without the formidable Lady Danbury. Adjoa Andoh, whose father was a Ghanaian journalist and musician, is the undisputed matriarch of the series. As the elder Lady Danbury, Adjoa commands every scene she’s in with a presence that’s both regal and wickedly entertaining. She’s become one of the show’s most beloved characters, dispensing advice and reading people for filth with equal measure.

Adjoa has spoken beautifully about how she taps into her Ghanaian heritage to play the role, often channelling the strength of the matriarchs in her own family. If you look closely at her jewellery, you’ll sometimes spot Adinkra symbols—a subtle but powerful nod to her roots amidst the lace and silk of Mayfair.

Tunji Kasim (Nigeria)

In Queen Charlotte, Tunji Kasim played Adolphus, the Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz and brother to the Queen. Tunji is Scottish-Nigerian and spent his early years in Nigeria before moving back to Scotland.

India Amarteifio (Ghanaian Heritage)

While India Amarteifio was born in the UK, the star who brought the young Queen Charlotte to life has Ghanaian ancestry on her father’s side.

India’s performance was the heart of the prequel, merging vulnerability with the regal authority required of a Queen. Knowing she shares the same Ghanaian roots as her on-screen mentor, Adjoa Andoh, makes their bond on and off-camera even more special.