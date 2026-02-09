Dear Ife Series: The DANG Community Gets Real About Giving Men Money, Dating & Expectations

Sometimes the best conversations are the ones that start online and spill over into real life. On this episode of the Dear Ife Series, Ifedayo Agoro brought together three members of the DANG community—Ella Chioma Ezeadilieje, Eketi Edima Ette, and Virtous—for a sit-down that felt honest, unfiltered, and like catching up with friends.

What unfolded was the kind of conversation many of us have in group chats or comment sections, only this time, it had room to really breathe. They talked about early beginnings and how social media shapes the way we see ourselves and others. There were reflections on connecting with people from different backgrounds, navigating opinions online, and how much of ourselves we choose to share in public.

The discussion also dove into topics people often have strong feelings about—giving men money, expectations in relationships, and what it really means to build partnerships where both people feel seen, supported, and able to grow.

Only three community members were in the room, but the conversation reaches far beyond it. If you’ve ever found yourself nodding along to similar debates or quietly forming your own take, this episode gives those thoughts a place to land—and invites you to sit with them a little longer.

Watch below