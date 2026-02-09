Veekee James’s White Maternity Gown Featured Opera Gloves and Crystal Details

If there’s one thing Veekee James knows how to do, it’s make a moment unforgettable. And her baby gender reveal party in Dubai has given us plenty to talk about.

The fashion designer has just shared the most gorgeous photos from the celebration, and honestly, we’ve been scrolling through them on repeat. Fresh off announcing she’s expecting a baby girl with her husband Femi Atere, Veekee stepped out in a white gown that’s got everyone talking—and for good reason.

The floor-length dress is absolutely stunning. It features a flattering empire waist with a deep V-neckline, and the ruched fabric drapes gracefully over her bump in a way that looks both comfortable and incredibly chic. But the real showstoppers are the glamorous details. A sparkling crystal brooch sits just below the neckline, whilst matching crystal embellishments cinch the waist with a bow-like detail at the front that’s pure perfection.

And then there are the long white opera gloves—a nod to old Hollywood glamour that somehow feels completely fresh and modern. She kept the jewellery simple with delicate silver pieces: drop earrings and layered necklaces that add just the right amount of sparkle without competing with the dress.

Her hair was styled sleek and straight, topped with a dramatic white bow headpiece that pulled the whole all-white theme together beautifully. As for the setting, think clouds of white balloons, oversized “BABY” letters, and lush white floral arrangements creating the dreamiest backdrop you can imagine.

And when that pink smoke finally billowed up, revealing they’re having a baby girl, it was pure joy. Veekee was overcome with emotion, screaming with delight and clutching her face, whilst Femi jumped about in celebration. Their friends and family—all dressed in white—rushed forward to hug and congratulate them. After all the planning, all the beautiful details, it was this moment that made it all worthwhile.