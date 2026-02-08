It’s a Girl! See the Emotional Moments from Veekee James’ Dubai Gender Reveal

It is official: Veekee James is expecting a baby girl!

The internet is buzzing with the joyful news from the fashion designer’s camp. Veekee and her husband, Femi Atere, recently hosted a stunning gender reveal party that was as intimate as it was elegant. For those who weren’t there, the atmosphere was nothing short of magic.

The celebration took place in Dubai, set against a lush, outdoor tropical backdrop. Surrounded by towering palm trees and a grand “BABY” installation decorated with ivory balloons, the location felt like a private slice of paradise.

True to form, Veekee James ensured every detail was well thought out. The chosen theme was a pure, all-white affair; from the decor to the guest list, every person arrived in various shades of white, creating a unified and serene aesthetic.

The anticipation reached its peak as the couple stood hand-in-hand before a decorative arch. As the smoke began to rise, a vibrant pink hue filled the air, confirming that a daughter is on the way. The reaction was immediate and deeply moving. Femi was overcome with joy, leaping into the air, while Veekee, visibly moved, could be seen clutching her face in delight. Their circle of friends and family quickly rushed in to surround the couple with hugs and well-wishes.

This reveal follows the couple’s initial pregnancy announcement just a few days ago, which they shared through a charming video. Now that the secret is out, the countdown to the arrival of their baby girl truly begins.