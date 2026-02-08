Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Girl! See the Emotional Moments from Veekee James’ Dubai Gender Reveal

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Re-Proposes to Cynthia in Vatican City to Mark Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

Scoop Sports

Super Bowl LX 2026: Kickoff Time, Halftime Show & Streaming Guide

Scoop Sports

Super Bowl LX: Meet Uchenna Nwosu, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & More Nigerian-Heritage Players on the Big Stage

Beauty Scoop Style

Grammys 2026: All the Details on Chioma Adeleke’s Striking Nguyen Cong Tri Look

Music Scoop

SND LAB and Star Baba Jay Are Setting the Mood With “For Your Love”

Inspired Scoop

Mercy Eke Earns Her MBA from the University of Sunderland in London

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Guinness World Records Confirms Tesglam’s 146-Hour Makeup Marathon in Lagos

Inspired Scoop Sports

Ugo Ugochukwu Wins Big! The 18-Year-Old Is Your 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Champion

News Scoop

President Bola Tinubu Orders Army Deployment to Kwara State to Strengthen Security in Kaiama

Scoop

It’s a Girl! See the Emotional Moments from Veekee James’ Dubai Gender Reveal

Veekee James and Femi Atere have officially shared the news from their stunning Dubai getaway. Dressed in head-to-toe white amongst a tropical setting, the couple confirmed they are expecting a baby girl as pink smoke filled the sky.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It is official: Veekee James is expecting a baby girl!

The internet is buzzing with the joyful news from the fashion designer’s camp. Veekee and her husband, Femi Atere, recently hosted a stunning gender reveal party that was as intimate as it was elegant. For those who weren’t there, the atmosphere was nothing short of magic.

The celebration took place in Dubai, set against a lush, outdoor tropical backdrop. Surrounded by towering palm trees and a grand “BABY” installation decorated with ivory balloons, the location felt like a private slice of paradise.

True to form, Veekee James ensured every detail was well thought out. The chosen theme was a pure, all-white affair; from the decor to the guest list, every person arrived in various shades of white, creating a unified and serene aesthetic.

The anticipation reached its peak as the couple stood hand-in-hand before a decorative arch. As the smoke began to rise, a vibrant pink hue filled the air, confirming that a daughter is on the way. The reaction was immediate and deeply moving. Femi was overcome with joy, leaping into the air, while Veekee, visibly moved, could be seen clutching her face in delight. Their circle of friends and family quickly rushed in to surround the couple with hugs and well-wishes.

This reveal follows the couple’s initial pregnancy announcement just a few days ago, which they shared through a charming video. Now that the secret is out, the countdown to the arrival of their baby girl truly begins.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php