Veekee James Is in Her 'Hot Preggy Era' and Doing It in Style

5 Essential Ron Kenoly Songs to Remember the Gospel Legend

Who’s That Girl? Eve Brings the Spirit Tunnel to Life at The Jennifer Hudson Show

Who Is Martins Isoken Imhangbe? The British-Nigerian Actor in Bridgerton

Access Bank Names Legal Expert Ifeyinwa Osime as Board Chairman

Jon Batiste Wears Custom Nigerian Designs by Ugo Mozie at the 2026 Grammys

Tributes Pour in for Gospel Legend Ron Kenoly Following His Passing at 81

Ademola Lookman Completes Historic €40 Million Move to Atlético Madrid

"Real Tears!" Shaboozey Wins His First Grammy and Shares a Heartfelt Tribute to His Immigrant Roots

Baby on Board! Veekee James and Femi Atere Announce Pregnancy in Ethereal Video

Veekee James’s Hot Preggy Era blooms in a lush, nature-inspired maternity shoot filled with flowers, ivy and style.
3 hours ago

Veekee James has officially declared that she’s in her hot preggy era, and if there’s one thing that can only mean, it’s this: we’re about to be treated to a steady stream of maternity looks from the fashion designer. And really, would we expect anything less? Veekee isn’t just any designer — she’s built a reputation for drama, detail and undeniable presence.

Just a day after the internet lit up with excitement over her pregnancy announcement alongside her husband, Femi Atere, the designer returned with a fresh set of maternity photos — this time trading studio backdrops for a lush, garden-like setting.

For the shoot, Veekee wears a nude ruched mesh maternity gown that hugs her growing bump beautifully. Cut in a mermaid silhouette with a high halter neckline, the dress serves as a clean, sculpted base for what comes next. And then come the details. Floral accents in soft, colourful tones and trailing ivy vines wrap around the gown and spill down the skirt, giving the entire look an organic, almost storybook quality.

The timing makes the moment even sweeter. Veekee and Femi recently marked their second wedding anniversary, and after openly sharing their season of waiting and faith with followers, these images feel like a natural next chapter.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

