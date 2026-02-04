Veekee James Is in Her ‘Hot Preggy Era’ and Doing It in Style

Veekee James has officially declared that she’s in her hot preggy era, and if there’s one thing that can only mean, it’s this: we’re about to be treated to a steady stream of maternity looks from the fashion designer. And really, would we expect anything less? Veekee isn’t just any designer — she’s built a reputation for drama, detail and undeniable presence.

Just a day after the internet lit up with excitement over her pregnancy announcement alongside her husband, Femi Atere, the designer returned with a fresh set of maternity photos — this time trading studio backdrops for a lush, garden-like setting.

For the shoot, Veekee wears a nude ruched mesh maternity gown that hugs her growing bump beautifully. Cut in a mermaid silhouette with a high halter neckline, the dress serves as a clean, sculpted base for what comes next. And then come the details. Floral accents in soft, colourful tones and trailing ivy vines wrap around the gown and spill down the skirt, giving the entire look an organic, almost storybook quality.

The timing makes the moment even sweeter. Veekee and Femi recently marked their second wedding anniversary, and after openly sharing their season of waiting and faith with followers, these images feel like a natural next chapter.

See more photos below

