Baby on Board! Veekee James and Femi Atere Announce Pregnancy in Ethereal Video

If you woke up today feeling good and great, it might be because something lovely is happening in the home of Veekee James and Femi Atere, and they chose to share it in the softest way.

In a short, sun-filled video, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. The scene is calm and unhurried: just the two of them walking hand in hand through a quiet outdoor space. At a moment that feels almost private, Femi lifts a strip of ultrasound photos, letting the message speak for itself.

Veekee wears a flowy, form-fitting maxi dress that moves gently as she walks. The neutral tone and sleek silhouette beautifully accentuated her growing bump, while she accessorised with statement gold spiral earrings and a pair of chic brown suede boots. Her husband, Femi, was the perfect complement in a neutral linen ensemble consisting of a relaxed button-down shirt and matching trousers.

The announcement lands differently when you remember how their love story unfolded in public just two years ago. In February 2024, they legally tied the knot on the 1st, followed by a traditional wedding in Akwa Ibom on the 8th, and a white wedding in Lagos on the 10th. Their #LoveUnbeaten24 celebrations became moments many people still talk about.

Alongside the video, the couple shared a simple message:

“And two shall become 3. Indeed this is what only GOD can do.”