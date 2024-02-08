Take a Look At Veekee James and Femi’s First Outfit for #LoveUnbeaten24

Connect with us

Celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James, and her boo, Femi, are traditionally wedded!

The Ibibio beauty and her Yoruba boo stepped out in their first traditional look with so much class. The bride is rocking a well-laid gele, with a three-toned sequin dress, purple bag and shoes to match. This look is accompanied by a three-layer coral bead on her neck and hand. The groom stuns in a black cap, green shirt and wrapper, grey beads, and black shoes.

Watch the highlight below:

 

 

Photography: @saidmhamadofficial
Bride Styling: @style_by_ruvero
Groom Styling: @thestyleinfidel
Planner: @elithan_events
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Hairstylist: @adefunkeee
Corals / Accessories @_luideo_
Gele @adufegele
Bride Outfit: @veekeejames_official
Groom Outfit: @atafo__
Shoes/Clutch: @jimmychoo shopped by @rdluxus

