Scoop
See How Nigerians Reacted to Super Eagles’ Victory in the AFCON Semi-Finals
Our Super Eagles soared to victory in the AFCON semi-final against South Africa, and as expected, Nigerians on Twitter responded in the most iconic way possible – with humour and bants on social media.
Watch some of the funniest reactions below:
Celebrities’ reactions to the match
View this post on Instagram
A moment to appreciate Nwabali’s performance on the pitch
View this post on Instagram
Layi Wasabi with the skit
View this post on Instagram
Hauwa celebrating the AFCON finalists
View this post on Instagram
More reactions
We are supah for a reason. SUPA HEGU
— Hauwa 🌟🌬 (@Hauwa_L) February 7, 2024
That’s insufferable finalists to you. https://t.co/qpFJkVMaVZ
— Yemisi Adegoke (@briticoyemo) February 7, 2024
South Africans are definitely crying in the light. Tears bright like a diamond. https://t.co/5dd4HuHPJF
— Lolo 🤍✨ (@Nazannwa) February 7, 2024
SAMO REACTS TO NIGERIA’S VICTORY OVER SOUTH AFRICA!! DO REPOST!! 💚 pic.twitter.com/YsYQMHM0u7
— Samo Agbero (@Vader_Wildcard) February 8, 2024
Generator republic, on that Generator, raise am make dem dey hear for Soweto. E ni shey orire stho leho shalote
— ODINAKA. El Toro. (@TheAjibolaGrey) February 7, 2024
You fit carry the BOOK, BOOK your flight back home 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3xjjjBqSnr
— Queen Eddie 🖤👑 (@_Eddieee321) February 7, 2024
Congratulations to the Super Eagles (and al lNigerians) for making it to the final round.