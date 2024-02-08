Connect with us

See How Nigerians Reacted to Super Eagles’ Victory in the AFCON Semi-Finals

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Our Super Eagles soared to victory in the AFCON semi-final against South Africa, and as expected, Nigerians on Twitter responded in the most iconic way possible – with humour and bants on social media.

Watch some of the funniest reactions below:

Celebrities’ reactions to the match

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

A moment to appreciate Nwabali’s performance on the pitch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

Layi Wasabi with the skit  

 

Hauwa celebrating the AFCON finalists

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Content Creator (@h_a_u_w_a)

More reactions

SAMO REACTS TO NIGERIA’S VICTORY OVER SOUTH AFRICA!! DO REPOST!! 💚 pic.twitter.com/YsYQMHM0u7

— Samo Agbero (@Vader_Wildcard) February 8, 2024

Congratulations to the Super Eagles (and al lNigerians) for making it to the final round.

