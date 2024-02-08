See How Nigerians Reacted to Super Eagles’ Victory in the AFCON Semi-Finals

Our Super Eagles soared to victory in the AFCON semi-final against South Africa, and as expected, Nigerians on Twitter responded in the most iconic way possible – with humour and bants on social media.

Watch some of the funniest reactions below:

Celebrities’ reactions to the match

A moment to appreciate Nwabali’s performance on the pitch

Layi Wasabi with the skit

Hauwa celebrating the AFCON finalists

More reactions

We are supah for a reason. SUPA HEGU — Hauwa 🌟🌬 (@Hauwa_L) February 7, 2024

That’s insufferable finalists to you. https://t.co/qpFJkVMaVZ — Yemisi Adegoke (@briticoyemo) February 7, 2024

South Africans are definitely crying in the light. Tears bright like a diamond. https://t.co/5dd4HuHPJF — Lolo 🤍✨ (@Nazannwa) February 7, 2024

SAMO REACTS TO NIGERIA’S VICTORY OVER SOUTH AFRICA!! DO REPOST!! 💚 pic.twitter.com/YsYQMHM0u7 — Samo Agbero (@Vader_Wildcard) February 8, 2024

Generator republic, on that Generator, raise am make dem dey hear for Soweto. E ni shey orire stho leho shalote — ODINAKA. El Toro. (@TheAjibolaGrey) February 7, 2024

You fit carry the BOOK, BOOK your flight back home 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3xjjjBqSnr — Queen Eddie 🖤👑 (@_Eddieee321) February 7, 2024

Congratulations to the Super Eagles (and al lNigerians) for making it to the final round.