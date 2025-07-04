Nollywood Is Celebrating Kayode Peters the Way He Deserves | With Love & Gratitude

The Nigerian film industry is mourning the passing of beloved filmmaker Kayode Peters, fondly known as KP. The director and producer, whose projects brought joy and laughter to many, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2025, in Toronto, Canada, after a long illness. He was 49.

Since the announcement was shared by his family through his official Instagram page, tributes have been pouring in from across Nollywood, many remembering him not just as a gifted creative, but as a kind, generous man who opened doors for others.

“He gave me my first gig on My Flatmates,” actress Sandra Okunzuwa wrote. “This is sooo sad.”

Juliet Ndunwa echoed a similar sentiment: “Mehn! He gave me my first gig on My Flatmate and has remained the best supporter ever! This one hits hard!!!”

These are just a few of the voices honouring KP’s legacy, not only for the films he made, like “My Flatmates,” Meet My Girlfriends,” “Crazy Grannies,” and “Sisi Eko,” but for the way he consistently poured into people and their potential.

“Thank you for everything you did for me… for us,” actor Mofe Duncan shared. “I will forever be in your debt. You taught me a lot about my craft and you opened the door for me to enter the industry.”

Bimbo Ademoye also reflected on his gentle nature, saying, “One of the kindest people. Never got upset, never disrespected anyone no matter how big or small you are. May God grant you paradise sir KP.”

Actor Kenneth Okolie added, “A world without Kayode Peters… sad! Rest well my friend.”

For many in the industry, KP wasn’t just a filmmaker, he was a mentor, a connector, a friend. Whether you were a first-timer or a seasoned actor, KP made you feel seen.

Born in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 1975, Kayode Peters built a career marked by humour, heart, and humanity. His work reflected his talent and the joy he carried with him, on set and off.

His family described him as “a cherished son, husband, father, brother, and friend… whose work inspired many. Beyond his talent, it was his kindness, warmth, and generous spirit that truly defined him.”

As Nollywood grieves, it also celebrates: the laughter he gave, the careers he helped launch, the lives he touched.

Here’s how his friends and colleagues are choosing to remember him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan Mofe Jay (@mofeduncan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinonso (@chinonsoarubayi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koffi Tha Guru (@koffithaguru)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolanle Oluchi Babalola (@officialbolanlebabs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by princessdamilola (@princesscomedian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TINFF + CBDFM Summit 🇨🇦 (@tinffestival)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEJU BABYFACE (@tejubabyfaceoyelakin)