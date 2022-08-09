Must-see Photos from the London Premiere of Alaga by GidiBoxOffice

Connect with us

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

The online movie streaming platform GidiBoxOffice.com on Friday 29th July hosted the London premiere of its latest movie Alaga at Odeon Cinema in Greenwich.

The premiere event had in attendance the producer and CEO of GidiBoxOffice.com Kike Moronkeji, lead actor Iyabo Ojo, film maker Ayo Shonaiya, Kene Mkparu, Sam and Tola Onigbanjo, event anchor DJ Abass of DJAMEDIA.

The ‘dramedy’ which was directed and produced by Kayode Peters and which stars a stellar cast that includes Lateef Adedimeji, Adunni Ade and many more follows the travails of 2 traditional wedding MCs played by lead cast Iyabo Ojo and Ayo Adesanya.

Check out photos and video highlights from the event

Watch the highlight video here

Click to see more photos


Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

