Connect with us

Events Movies & TV

Inside the Star-studded Premiere of "The Set Up 2" | In Cinemas August 12

Events Promotions

Must-see Photos from the London Premiere of Alaga by GidiBoxOffice

Events Promotions

Inside the Exclusive Launch of Emporio Armani's Stronger With You OUD Perfume | See Photos

Events

The Nigeria-Britain Association hosted an Executive Roundtable with Experts to Discuss Environmental Issues Affecting Development | Get the Scoop

Events

Monisola Aiyekusehin is the Winner of the 2021/2022 GE`DA Pitch Competition  - An African Social Innovators Bootcamp  by Donors for Africa

Events Promotions

Lords Dry Gin Showcased a Night filled with Fun and Premium Entertainment at the Trace Live with Psquare

Events

Get Ready for Premium Fun at The Meister's Expression Festival with Jägermeister | August 12

Events

You are invited to the Grand Opening of #R23 Restaurant | August 6th

Events

Seven Up Bottling Company Announces Dafi Rogers-Halliday as the 2022 winner of the 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship

Events Promotions

Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm- The Culture Festival 2022 is Coming | August 19th-21st

Events

Inside the Star-studded Premiere of “The Set Up 2” | In Cinemas August 12

Published

5 mins ago

 on

“The Set Up 2”, Inkblot Productions’ highly-anticipated action thriller, premiered in Lagos on Sunday night, bringing out an elite group of stars to celebrate the sequel to one of Nollywood’s groundbreaking films, which arrives cinemas across Nigeria on August 12, 2022.

The spy-themed event held at the IMAX Filmhouse cinemas in Lekki had everyone from movie stars to music artists and even fashion designers sporting their sparkliest and most innovative spy looks.

Tobi Bakre, Lala Akindoju, Femi Adebayo, Jemima Osunde, Adunni Ade, India Aisen, Mr Macaroni, Seyi Awolowo, and Uzor Osimkpa were among the guests who joined the cast at the premiere.

The latest chapter in The Set Up franchise (Part 1 was released in August 2019) features non-stop action and death-defying stunts from the cast. Lead actor Adesua Etomi-Wellington and original cast members Kehinde Bankole, Jim Iyke, Tina Mba, and Uzor Arukwe are joined by Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze, Lota Chukwu, and Tope Olowoniyan.

The movie follows once again Chike (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), who is forced to risk everything she holds dear after the criminal Usi (Nancy Isime) kidnaps Grace’s (Kehinde Bankole) daughter. Chike and Grace must reunite and build a new team to take down Usi and save Grace’s daughter. But it’s The Set Up, and as you would expect, things aren’t always what they seem.

Zulumoke Oyibo produced it alongside Chinaza Onuzo, with Isioma Osaje as co-producer. The Set Up 2 was written and directed by Chinaza Onuzo, who was happy that the expectations of fans and film critics alike had been exceeded, judging by the reactions from the screening at the premiere.

“The feedback has been absolutely amazing because we were able to expand and continue the narrative in a beautiful way. We were fortunate to work with an amazing cast and crew and believe we delivered some of the best cinema entertainment you will see this year, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Moses Babatope, CEO of Film One Entertainment, reiterated, “The Set Up 2 will delight audiences, mixing quality entertainment with hard-hitting social issues. Our partnerships with Inkblot always deliver, and I am so pleased to say that The Set Up 2 is no exception.”

A collaborative project by Inkblot Productions, FilmOne Entertainment and Anakle Films, The Set Up 2 opens in cinemas nationwide on Friday the 12th of August.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Big Brother Naija: Is The ‘Conflict Character’ Becoming Tired?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Power of Being Behind The Scenes in the Workplace

Pencilled Jaws & Corseted Waists; How Are We Redefining Beauty Standards?

The Must-See Moments from Lilian & Sandra’s Staycation at Boardroom Apartments

BN Book Review: Straight Talk, No Chaser by Steve Harvey | Review by Kaitlin Gee-Akwada
css.php