Inside the Star-studded Premiere of “The Set Up 2” | In Cinemas August 12

“The Set Up 2”, Inkblot Productions’ highly-anticipated action thriller, premiered in Lagos on Sunday night, bringing out an elite group of stars to celebrate the sequel to one of Nollywood’s groundbreaking films, which arrives cinemas across Nigeria on August 12, 2022.

The spy-themed event held at the IMAX Filmhouse cinemas in Lekki had everyone from movie stars to music artists and even fashion designers sporting their sparkliest and most innovative spy looks.

Tobi Bakre, Lala Akindoju, Femi Adebayo, Jemima Osunde, Adunni Ade, India Aisen, Mr Macaroni, Seyi Awolowo, and Uzor Osimkpa were among the guests who joined the cast at the premiere.

The latest chapter in The Set Up franchise (Part 1 was released in August 2019) features non-stop action and death-defying stunts from the cast. Lead actor Adesua Etomi-Wellington and original cast members Kehinde Bankole, Jim Iyke, Tina Mba, and Uzor Arukwe are joined by Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze, Lota Chukwu, and Tope Olowoniyan.

The movie follows once again Chike (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), who is forced to risk everything she holds dear after the criminal Usi (Nancy Isime) kidnaps Grace’s (Kehinde Bankole) daughter. Chike and Grace must reunite and build a new team to take down Usi and save Grace’s daughter. But it’s The Set Up, and as you would expect, things aren’t always what they seem.

Zulumoke Oyibo produced it alongside Chinaza Onuzo, with Isioma Osaje as co-producer. The Set Up 2 was written and directed by Chinaza Onuzo, who was happy that the expectations of fans and film critics alike had been exceeded, judging by the reactions from the screening at the premiere.

“The feedback has been absolutely amazing because we were able to expand and continue the narrative in a beautiful way. We were fortunate to work with an amazing cast and crew and believe we delivered some of the best cinema entertainment you will see this year, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Moses Babatope, CEO of Film One Entertainment, reiterated, “The Set Up 2 will delight audiences, mixing quality entertainment with hard-hitting social issues. Our partnerships with Inkblot always deliver, and I am so pleased to say that The Set Up 2 is no exception.”

A collaborative project by Inkblot Productions, FilmOne Entertainment and Anakle Films, The Set Up 2 opens in cinemas nationwide on Friday the 12th of August.