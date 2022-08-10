Life Before #BBNaija: 8 Times Bella Okagbue Killed the Swimsuit Game on Vacay

Take a holiday-style cue from current BBNaija Level Up housemate Bella, who looked stunning in every bikini she wore on the beach before entering Biggie’s house.

It’s clear from her Instagram page that Bella enjoys swimming and travelling. Rather than going for typical shorts and tee combos, she opted for stylish and colourful swimsuits while on vacation and proved that beaches and pools were made for her.

