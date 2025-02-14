Connect with us

We Can't get Enough of Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo's Perfect Valentine's Day Photos

Get ready to swoon over Bella Okagbue and Sheggz Olusemo’s Valentine’s Day photoshoot.
We all know red is the colour of Valentine’s Day, but who says you can’t switch it up? Style is all about having fun, and a mix of white, pink, and red might just be the winning combo for your next romantic photoshoot or candlelit dinner date.

Bella Okagbue and Sheggz Olusemo are making a case for this dreamy colour palette in their Valentine’s shoot. Bella stuns in an ombré dress crafted from over 500 layers of tulle, arranged by hand into a beautifully structured invisible corset. Meanwhile, Sheggz keeps it classic in an all-white suit, complemented by a dark red pocket square, brown shoes, sunglasses, and a single stem rose in hand. With Bella’s chic pixie cut and their undeniable chemistry, they look straight out of a romance movie.

And just like that, we’ve got another Valentine’s photoshoot inspiration to add to the ever-growing list.

See Bella and Sheggz below!

 

