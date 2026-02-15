The Best Celebrity Valentine’s Day Looks in Red

Valentine’s Day yesterday didn’t just give us goosebumps with all the love notes, roses, and chocolates floating around. It also brought billboards, grand romantic gestures, and every manner of celebration filling up our timelines. But beyond all that sweetness, it gave us something else we absolutely loved: style inspiration that had us glued to our screens and frantically pulling out our red and white fashion moodboards.

Celebrities stepped out and showed us exactly how to dress for the day of love. Red was everywhere—romantic, bold, and impossible to look away from. White brought something softer and sweeter to the mix. Together, these looks reminded us that Valentine’s fashion is its own kind of celebration, and when done right, it’s just as memorable as the love notes themselves.

Some went glamorous, others kept it relaxed, but every outfit felt like a celebration of love in its own way.

See the looks below.

Dorathy Bachor

Dede

Nelson Enwerem

Teddy Adenibuyan

Toyosi and Daniel Etim Effiong

Teminikan

Tacha

Eyiyemi Afolayan

Imisi

Jason Jae