Connect with us

Style

The Best Celebrity Valentine's Day Looks in Red

Scoop Style

Ayra Starr, Jackie Aina & More Rock Nigerian Designers at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Nollywood Style

See the Best 80s-Inspired Looks from Timini Egbuson’s Valentine’s Movie Premiere

Scoop Sports Style

Haiti Makes Winter Olympics History in Hand-Painted Uniforms That Celebrate Caribbean Heritage

Beauty Scoop Style

Grammys 2026: All the Details on Chioma Adeleke’s Striking Nguyen Cong Tri Look

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Veekee James Is in Her ‘Hot Preggy Era’ and Doing It in Style

Music Scoop Style

Jon Batiste Wears Custom Nigerian Designs by Ugo Mozie at the 2026 Grammys

Style

68th Grammy Awards: See All the Red Carpet Looks We Loved This Year

Culture Scoop Style

Heritage Meets Glam! See Chioma Akpotha’s Stunning Igbo-Inspired Outfit

Scoop Style

Davido Makes a Dapper Statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Style

The Best Celebrity Valentine’s Day Looks in Red

Valentine’s Day 2026 fashion saw a bold embrace of traditional hues, with Jason Jae leading in a deep burgundy suit while Tonto Dikeh and Dorathy Bachor opted for high-glamour corseted red gowns.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Valentine’s Day yesterday didn’t just give us goosebumps with all the love notes, roses, and chocolates floating around. It also brought billboards, grand romantic gestures, and every manner of celebration filling up our timelines. But beyond all that sweetness, it gave us something else we absolutely loved: style inspiration that had us glued to our screens and frantically pulling out our red and white fashion moodboards.

Celebrities stepped out and showed us exactly how to dress for the day of love. Red was everywhere—romantic, bold, and impossible to look away from. White brought something softer and sweeter to the mix. Together, these looks reminded us that Valentine’s fashion is its own kind of celebration, and when done right, it’s just as memorable as the love notes themselves.

Some went glamorous, others kept it relaxed, but every outfit felt like a celebration of love in its own way.

See the looks below.

Dorathy Bachor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dorathy Bachor (@thedorathybachor)

Dede

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashiogwu Precious (@dede_ashiogwu)

Nelson Enwerem

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince Nelson (@princenelsonenwerem)

Teddy Adenibuyan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tope Teddy Adenibuyan (@iamteddya)

Toyosi and Daniel Etim Effiong

Teminikan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE TEMINIKAN (@teminikan__)

Tacha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BiG TEE01 (@symply_tacha)

Eyiyemi Afolayan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eyiyemi Afolayan (@eyiyemi.afolayan)

Imisi

Jason Jae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Jae (@iam_jasonjae)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php