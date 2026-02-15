Style
The Best Celebrity Valentine’s Day Looks in Red
Valentine’s Day 2026 fashion saw a bold embrace of traditional hues, with Jason Jae leading in a deep burgundy suit while Tonto Dikeh and Dorathy Bachor opted for high-glamour corseted red gowns.
Valentine’s Day yesterday didn’t just give us goosebumps with all the love notes, roses, and chocolates floating around. It also brought billboards, grand romantic gestures, and every manner of celebration filling up our timelines. But beyond all that sweetness, it gave us something else we absolutely loved: style inspiration that had us glued to our screens and frantically pulling out our red and white fashion moodboards.
Celebrities stepped out and showed us exactly how to dress for the day of love. Red was everywhere—romantic, bold, and impossible to look away from. White brought something softer and sweeter to the mix. Together, these looks reminded us that Valentine’s fashion is its own kind of celebration, and when done right, it’s just as memorable as the love notes themselves.
Some went glamorous, others kept it relaxed, but every outfit felt like a celebration of love in its own way.
See the looks below.
Dorathy Bachor
Dede
Nelson Enwerem
Teddy Adenibuyan
Toyosi and Daniel Etim Effiong
Teminikan
Tacha
Eyiyemi Afolayan
Imisi
Jason Jae
