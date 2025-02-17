Ini Dima-Okojie Is Still Glowing from Valentine’s Day & We Love to See It

Have you ever heard of the post-Valentine glow? That unmistakable radiance someone has after a beautiful Valentine’s Day—the kind of glow that tells you they had a magical time celebrating love.

One look at Ini Dima-Okojie, and you just know she had a great time. She’s wearing a chic little black dress with a flared skirt that falls just above the knee, layered with tulle for added volume. The upper part of the dress features a subtle front cut-out, revealing just a hint of her midriff, while the sheer black sleeves add an elegant touch. She accessorised with bold black and gold earrings and a pair of gold-heeled sandals.

She captioned the photos, “That post Valentine glow”—and we can’t help but agree. Even after the special day has passed, she’s still basking in that warm, happy feeling that lingers long after the celebrations.

See photos