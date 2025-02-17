Connect with us

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Still Glowing from Valentine’s Day & We Love to See It

Beauty Style

If Valentine’s Day Had a Face, It Would Look Like Chlöe Bailey in This Sequined Dress

Beauty Style

Did Anita Ukah’s Black Tie Look Steal the Show at "Reel Love" Premiere?

Beauty

Thinking About a New Hair Colour? Keke Palmer Says Do It!

Beauty Music Style

Yemi Alade Drops a Red-Hot Look for Valentine's Season | See Photos

Beauty Style

Coco Jones Brought Drama, Elegance & a Thigh-High Slit to the Grammys

Beauty Style

Tems' Stunning Grammy Look is Black, Gold and Pure Glamour | See Photos

Beauty Style

Funke Akindele Knows She Looks Good in This White Suit

Beauty Style

Brown Leather, Gold Accents & A Whole Lot of Presence, Kiekie Owns This Look

Beauty Scoop Style

Cynthia Erivo's Bold Pink & Green Look Has Us Obsessed!

Beauty

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Still Glowing from Valentine’s Day & We Love to See It

Ini Dima-Okojie is still basking in the Valentine’s glow, looking radiant in a stylish little black dress. 
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Have you ever heard of the post-Valentine glow? That unmistakable radiance someone has after a beautiful Valentine’s Day—the kind of glow that tells you they had a magical time celebrating love.

One look at Ini Dima-Okojie, and you just know she had a great time. She’s wearing a chic little black dress with a flared skirt that falls just above the knee, layered with tulle for added volume. The upper part of the dress features a subtle front cut-out, revealing just a hint of her midriff, while the sheer black sleeves add an elegant touch. She accessorised with bold black and gold earrings and a pair of gold-heeled sandals.

She captioned the photos, “That post Valentine glow”—and we can’t help but agree. Even after the special day has passed, she’s still basking in that warm, happy feeling that lingers long after the celebrations.

See photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php