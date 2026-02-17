Connect with us

Scoop Style

Keke Palmer Does Minimalism the Chic Way at the 2026 American Black Film Festival

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Watch Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi-Nze Interview Each Other About Marriage and Parenting

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Ife Series: Biodun Stephen on Authenticity, Forgiveness and Making Films With Purpose

Literature Scoop

5 Best African Romance Novels to Read for Valentine's Day 2026

Scoop Sweet Spot

Supermodel Adut Akech Announces Second Pregnancy: "My Heart Is So Full"

Scoop Style

Ayra Starr, Jackie Aina & More Rock Nigerian Designers at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Movies & TV Scoop

Every African Cast Member in Bridgerton You Need to Know

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Dear Ife Series: The DANG Community Gets Real About Giving Men Money, Dating & Expectations

Scoop Sweet Spot

Veekee James’s White Maternity Gown Featured Opera Gloves and Crystal Details

Scoop Sports Style

Haiti Makes Winter Olympics History in Hand-Painted Uniforms That Celebrate Caribbean Heritage

Scoop

Keke Palmer Does Minimalism the Chic Way at the 2026 American Black Film Festival

Keke Palmer defines 2026 red-carpet style at the American Black Film Festival in a minimalist black column gown by Molly Dickson. The look features sculptural silver accessories, deep berry-brown glam by Kenya Alexi, and a sharp, slicked-down pixie cut by Jamika Wilson.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Keke Palmer/Instagram

Everything — we mean absolutely everything — about Keke Palmer‘s look at the 2026 American Black Film Festival has our full attention, and we have got the scoop on exactly how it all came together

Styled by Molly Dickson, Keke stepped out in a sleek black halter-neck column gown. The beauty of the dress lies in its restraint: no excess, just a body-skimming silhouette. For the fashion-forward woman, this look proves that sometimes, less is significantly more. The thigh-high slit adds just the right amount of drama for a pivot-perfect photo op.

Around her collarbone, a heavily encrusted silver choker made a bold statement. She flanked this with stacked bangles and sculptural cuffs — a perfect tip for those who want to wear heavy jewellery without it competing with their outfit.

Makeup artist Kenya Alexi leaned into the vampiric trend with a deep berry-brown lip, sharpened by a precise winged liner. This is the ultimate night out beauty look for the season. To top it off, hair stylist Jamika Wilson delivered a cropped, slicked-down pixie.

Front on, the look is sleek. Side profile, the slit opens, the halter back cuts away, and the full picture lands. Molly Dickson, Kenya Alexi, and Jamika Wilson built something cohesive, and Keke Palmer wore every piece of it exactly as it was meant to be worn.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keke™ (@keke)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php