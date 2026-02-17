Keke Palmer Does Minimalism the Chic Way at the 2026 American Black Film Festival

Everything — we mean absolutely everything — about Keke Palmer‘s look at the 2026 American Black Film Festival has our full attention, and we have got the scoop on exactly how it all came together

Styled by Molly Dickson, Keke stepped out in a sleek black halter-neck column gown. The beauty of the dress lies in its restraint: no excess, just a body-skimming silhouette. For the fashion-forward woman, this look proves that sometimes, less is significantly more. The thigh-high slit adds just the right amount of drama for a pivot-perfect photo op.

Around her collarbone, a heavily encrusted silver choker made a bold statement. She flanked this with stacked bangles and sculptural cuffs — a perfect tip for those who want to wear heavy jewellery without it competing with their outfit.

Makeup artist Kenya Alexi leaned into the vampiric trend with a deep berry-brown lip, sharpened by a precise winged liner. This is the ultimate night out beauty look for the season. To top it off, hair stylist Jamika Wilson delivered a cropped, slicked-down pixie.

Front on, the look is sleek. Side profile, the slit opens, the halter back cuts away, and the full picture lands. Molly Dickson, Kenya Alexi, and Jamika Wilson built something cohesive, and Keke Palmer wore every piece of it exactly as it was meant to be worn.

See photos below