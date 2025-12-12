Connect with us

Scoop Style

Liquorose’s All-Black Outfit Is the Inspiration Your Next Event Needs

Music Scoop

Shakira and Sons Shine in Coordinated Blue for Heartwarming Onstage Appearance

BN TV Music Scoop

Goosebumps All Around! Watch Asake’s Full Performance at Red Bull Symphonic NYC

Scoop Style

Toke Makinwa’s Purple Mini Dress Is a Floral Moment to Remember

Scoop Style

A Beauty in Gold and Bold Prints: Genevieve Nnaji Steps Out in Saudi Arabia

Inspired News Scoop

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named Among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women for the Eighth Time

Living Scoop

The Ultimate Detty December Guide for IJGBs

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Omoni Oboli, Itele & Uchenna Mbunabo Lead YouTube’s 2025 Creators List | See the Full Line-Up

Scoop Style

Beyoncé, Venus Williams & Nicole Kidman Will Co-Chair the 2026 Met Gala

Scoop Sweet Spot

Victor Thompson’s Surprise Push Gift to His Wife Might Be the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Scoop

Liquorose’s All-Black Outfit Is the Inspiration Your Next Event Needs

Liquorose rocks a head-to-toe black look with a structured top, fringe skirt and simple, neat styling.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Liquorose/Instagram

Black never looked this good, and Liquorose shows exactly why with this striking all-black fit. If you’ve got an event coming up with this dress code, you might want to take a cue from her. The look is a lesson on how to keep things bold and refined at the same time.

The outfit begins with a structured black top featuring a deep V-neckline, pronounced cap sleeves and a sculptural peplum that shapes the waist beautifully. Then comes the real moment: the skirt. It’s a layered mix of sheer black fabric and long, floor-length fringe that moves with every step. The fringe reveals soft glimpses of the legs beneath while maintaining a sleek outline, giving the overall look a striking, textured finish.

For styling, she stays committed to the theme — black pointed-toe pumps, a matching purse with gold accents, and gold earrings to tie it together. Her hair is pulled back neatly, keeping the focus on the neckline and the fringe details. The only colour in sight is her red lipstick, adding a neat contrast to the all-black palette.

What do you think — is this a look you’d wear too?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php