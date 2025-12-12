Liquorose’s All-Black Outfit Is the Inspiration Your Next Event Needs

Black never looked this good, and Liquorose shows exactly why with this striking all-black fit. If you’ve got an event coming up with this dress code, you might want to take a cue from her. The look is a lesson on how to keep things bold and refined at the same time.

The outfit begins with a structured black top featuring a deep V-neckline, pronounced cap sleeves and a sculptural peplum that shapes the waist beautifully. Then comes the real moment: the skirt. It’s a layered mix of sheer black fabric and long, floor-length fringe that moves with every step. The fringe reveals soft glimpses of the legs beneath while maintaining a sleek outline, giving the overall look a striking, textured finish.

For styling, she stays committed to the theme — black pointed-toe pumps, a matching purse with gold accents, and gold earrings to tie it together. Her hair is pulled back neatly, keeping the focus on the neckline and the fringe details. The only colour in sight is her red lipstick, adding a neat contrast to the all-black palette.

What do you think — is this a look you’d wear too?