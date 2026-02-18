How Benedict Umeozor Earned a Perfect 5.00 CGPA at the University of Lagos

Benedict Umeozor just graduated from the University of Lagos with a 5.00 CGPA. Not a 4.9. Not a 4.8. A perfect 5.00 across six years of study in the Faculty of Business Administration, making him the Overall Best Graduating Student. And before you assume this is a story about a naturally gifted student who made it look easy, it is not. It is a story about sacrifice, structure, and a level of discipline most people talk about but rarely ever maintain. Social events he skipped. Sleep he traded for study time. A work schedule that had him coming home at 11 p.m. most nights, eating dinner, and still opening his books before bed, because one hour of daily reading, no matter how exhausted he was, always mattered more. We had a chat with Benedict and what makes his story so worth reading is how specific he is about how he got there. He does not offer vague motivational advice about working hard or staying focused. He talks about consulting senior students for past questions, using AI tools to break down difficult concepts, and starting exam preparation the day the semester begins instead of waiting until panic sets in. He talks about the decision to read every single day, even if just for one hour, because consistency built the habit and the habit built the results. By his third year, he had watched another student graduate with a perfect GPA at a UNILAG convocation ceremony, and that moment changed everything for him. If someone else had done it, the path existed, and he decided he was going to walk it. What follows is a conversation about what that decision cost, what kept him on track, and what he would tell any student who has ever wondered whether a 5.00 is actually possible.

At what point did you realise you were chasing a record-breaking grade? Was it a goal from Day 1, or did it evolve?

It wasn’t my goal from Day 1 to achieve a perfect 5.0 CGPA. When I started university, my aim was simply to graduate with a First Class. However, that goal gradually evolved over time. By my 300 level, I became fully convinced that finishing with a perfect score was possible. This conviction was strengthened when I witnessed a student graduate as the overall best at the 54th convocation with a 5.0 CGPA. Seeing someone achieve that level of excellence made the goal feel attainable, and from that moment, I was determined to pursue and ultimately break the record in my faculty.

Explain your systems. Beyond “reading hard,” what were the specific study techniques or daily schedules that kept you at the top?

I would say the key systems that kept me at the top were early preparation and consistency. I made it a habit to begin studying my coursework right from the start of each semester. This reduced academic pressure toward the end and helped me avoid the usual exam anxiety many students face.

I also committed to reading every single day, even if it was just for one hour. On some days, I could study for as long as six to eight hours, while on busier days it might be around two hours. The most important rule I kept was maintaining at least one hour of daily study, because consistency mattered more than volume.

In terms of technique, I focused on deep understanding rather than memorisation. With the emergence of AI tools, I used them to simplify difficult concepts—pasting sections of my materials and asking for explanations with practical scenarios. This helped me internalise ideas so that even if I didn’t recall the exact textbook wording, I could still explain concepts clearly and present accurate answers in exams.

Tell us about the social events, sleep, or hobbies you put aside to protect your CGPA.

Maintaining a perfect CGPA required real sacrifice, especially in how I managed my time and priorities. I didn’t attend many social events, although I intentionally maintained a few healthy relationships because I understood the importance of balance and emotional support.

Along the way, I developed a strong interest in software development. It was something I couldn’t completely put aside, so I learned to balance it with my academic goals. Thankfully, I was able to excel in both areas through careful time management and discipline.

I was also less involved in sports and recreational activities, and one of my biggest sacrifices was sleep. This wasn’t only because of studying, I was also working during this period. Many nights, I returned home around 11:00 p.m., had dinner, slept close to midnight, and then woke up around 6:00 a.m. to begin the next day. So, for most of my time in school, reduced sleep was one of the major costs of pursuing academic excellence.

How did you handle the toughest courses or departmental hurdles that usually break a student’s GPA?

For the toughest courses or departmental hurdles that typically affect students’ GPAs, I relied heavily on research, strategy, and deeper understanding.

First, I made it a habit to consult senior students to understand the course outline, common challenges, and past questions. I compared what they had with the current course structure, and if there were no major changes in topics or coordination, I treated past questions as a strong guide for how to prepare. This helped me study in a focused and strategic way rather than just reading randomly.

For calculation-based or more technical courses, I didn’t rely only on classroom teaching. I sought additional explanations from external resources, especially detailed tutorials and lectures online, to strengthen my understanding from the foundation. This ensured that I truly understood the concepts and could solve unfamiliar problems during exams.

Overall, my approach was to combine smart preparation, multiple learning sources, and deep comprehension, which helped me navigate even the most difficult courses without letting them damage my GPA.

What habits, routines, or mindset helped you stay consistent throughout your university journey, and what practical advice would you pass on to students who hope to follow a similar path?

The habits and mindset that kept me consistent throughout my university journey were discipline, clarity of purpose, and daily consistency. I treated my academics like a long-term commitment rather than something to focus on only during exams. Studying early in the semester, reading every day even if it was just for an hour, and prioritising deep understanding over memorisation helped me maintain steady progress.

I also developed a mindset of personal responsibility and quiet excellence—not competing with others, but constantly trying to improve on my previous performance. Surrounding myself with the right people, maintaining a few healthy relationships, and staying focused on my long-term goals helped me remain grounded and motivated.

For students who hope to follow a similar path, my practical advice would be simple: start early, stay consistent, seek understanding, and protect your priorities.

You don’t need to be perfect every day, what matters most is showing up daily and refusing to give up on your goals.