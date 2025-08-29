I Never Knew I Could Graduate With a First-Class Law Degree

My academic journey wasn’t a walk in the park. I initially aimed to study Law at the University of Ibadan, but a missing document upload affected my chances of admission. I later tried the University of Lagos with a 281 JAMB score, but I didn’t get Law. Feeling discouraged, I considered studying English instead; however, my mother’s encouragement motivated me to try Olabisi Onabanjo University.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I faced technical issues while taking the mock Post-UTME exam from home. Despite attempts to resolve the issue, I had to travel to Ogun State to take the exam at my aunt’s house. Unfortunately, background noise and technical issues persisted. I was logged out after answering only 7 questions. I began to wonder if university was meant for me.

Thankfully, my uncle’s intervention and the kindness of an ICT staff member at the university turned things around. The staff member allowed me to retake the exam, and I completed it. I believe he was a God-sent angel who made a significant difference in my life. This experience taught me the value of perseverance and the impact of kindness from strangers.

After nearly three years of trying, I finally gained admission to Olabisi Onabanjo University to study Law in 2021. Initially, I wasn’t optimistic about my academic journey, and my goal was simply to graduate decently.

However, during my first semester, I surprised myself with an A in Legal Method, which was the only law course I offered in 100 level. It boosted my confidence, our results dropped in bits, and I had some other As, Bs and Cs. But when the last set of results dropped, I saw Es, and I was devastated. I had a 3.52 GPA that semester, and for the first time, I realised I wasn’t as nonchalant about my academic performance as I thought.

The competitive spirit and desire for academic validation that defined me in secondary school were still alive and kicking. This moment of reckoning sparked a newfound determination within me. Entering my second semester, I saw improvement in my results. I still maintained an A in Legal Methods, but graduating with a first-class degree was still far from my mind. I was content with being an average student.

However, everything changed when I took Law of Contract. The examination seemed daunting, and I heard it was challenging. As I walked into the exam hall, I felt a surge of doubt. I saw students who were retaking the course, and I strongly believed that was going to be me the next year. But I took a deep breath.

Drawing from my lecturer’s teachings, I poured my heart into the exam. Although I wasn’t optimistic about my performance, the results surprised me. I scored an A. This breakthrough sparked a newfound confidence within me. I started believing in myself, and by my 200-level second semester, I had shed my self-doubt.

A notable moment came when I aced Labour Law despite barely studying for it because I slept off a night before the exam; that was the turning point. I became determined to pursue a first-class degree, praying about it and sharing my goals with a new friend who helped me map out a plan. He saw in me what no one saw, and from then on, I was driven to succeed.

I was also fortunate to have senior colleagues who became mentors to me. They encouraged me, shared their excellent notes, textbooks and materials and saw potential in me that I hadn’t even seen in myself. I’m forever grateful for their support. With their comprehensive notes, I didn’t need to worry about writing comprehensive notes; I only took notes in class, which allowed me to focus on just reading. Their guidance played a significant role in my academic success, and I appreciate the impact they had on my journey.

My 300-level marked a turning point in my academic journey. I was determined to succeed, and I knew it was all or nothing. I developed a passion for Criminal Law and dedicated myself to mastering it. I also excelled in Commercial Law, having enjoyed similar success with Law of Contract earlier on.

However, when I received a B in Criminal Law that semester despite acing other courses with As, I was devastated.

My friend and I sought feedback from my lecturer, who reviewed my script and explained that my performance was strong, but in Criminal Law, I needed to demonstrate a deeper understanding of the subject matter beyond just citing authorities. I needed to add all the elements needed to prove the said crime.

I took his feedback to heart, rededicated myself and the following semester, I achieved a remarkable 5.0 GPA. I began to understand how to go about those kinds of questions, and it helped me do well in Equity and Law of Trusts in the 400-level.

Entering my 400-level, my initial enthusiasm was short-lived as I faced emotional turmoil, but I learned to channel my emotions into my books. When my first semester results were released, I was devastated to see a (47) D in Law of Evidence, which threatened my first-class dreams. I knew that it could possibly not be what I earned.

I poured my heart into writing appeals to the department, and this challenging period taught me the value of a strong support system.

My friends and family rallied around me, offering encouragement and assistance. There were times I felt overwhelmed, doubting the worth of continuing, as my aspirations seemed to slip away.

However, the breakthrough came when the department responded, confirming that my Continuous Assessment (CA) score hadn’t been recorded.

Though the waiting period that followed was agonising, with errors and inconsistencies on my portal, I held onto hope. I prayed fervently for a miracle, seeking divine intervention to resolve the issues. The journey was not easy, but my determination remained unshaken. Although there were moments when frustration got the better of me but I persisted and held onto hope and determination.

The tide turned with my impressive 400-level second-semester results, and I carried that momentum into my 500-level. Although I achieved a 4.75 GPA in my first semester, I was disappointed with a B in Company Law. I loved BIL courses, and I was certain about what I wrote in the exam, so I decided to seek insight. I consulted a colleague who had done well in the exam. She earned an A, and our lecturer commended her.

I took one thing from everything she said, and I figured the lecturer’s preference for concise, direct answers was invaluable. I shared this wisdom with my friends, and together, we renewed our focus. My friends were instrumental in my success. We balanced study sessions with relaxation, but we always prioritised our goals. I finished my final semester with a 5.0 GPA, and I am deeply grateful for the profound impact of positive and supportive friendships in my life.

These relationships played a pivotal role in my journey, providing encouragement, motivation and a sense of camaraderie that helped me navigate challenges and celebrate successes. The bonds I formed with my friends were instrumental in my achievements, and I firmly believe that their presence in my life made all the difference.

I am finally graduating with a 4.53 CGPA, but looking back, I realise university was the most challenging path I have had to walk, but it taught me resilience, perseverance and the importance of staying positive. I’m so proud of my grade, but I wish I had more peace while earning it.

However, this is proof that you don’t have to be perfect or have it all together to succeed. You can achieve greatness even in the midst of chaos. You also don’t have to start well to end well; you can start now (the end justifies the means). You are valid, you are not alone, don’t give up.