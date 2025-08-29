How to Support Parents as They Grow Older

It is no secret that ageing comes with changes, both physical and mental. Beyond the visible signs—wrinkled skin, weakened voices, slower steps—there are also internal changes, especially in how the brain functions. Research shows that as people grow older, their minds can sometimes work in ways that resemble childhood, making them more vulnerable and dependent.

This stage of life can be difficult not just for parents, but also for the children who care for them. It is easy to get frustrated when they repeat themselves, forget things, or say and do things that seem unreasonable. But much like children, their actions are rarely intentional. They are responding to age, not acting out of choice.

Many children, confronted with these shifts, find themselves losing patience. The people who once raised us with authority and certainty now seem fragile, and the temptation to dismiss them or snap in anger can be strong. However, it is precisely in this stage of life that parents need their children most. At this point, money, houses, or cars may bring them comfort, but what truly matters is our patience, care, and presence.

Here are a few ways to support parents as they grow older:

Practice Patience

Patience is the most important gift we can give. When they speak or act in ways we do not expect, we must remind ourselves that it is not deliberate—it is beyond their control. Responding calmly rather than with irritation preserves their dignity and strengthens our bond with them.

Show Care in Practical Ways

When old age robs them of the strength to do what they once could, we should step in. More than material gifts, what gives them joy is knowing they are loved and not alone. Of course, buy them the cars, build them the houses, take them on trips if you can—but ensure those gestures are wrapped in care, attention, and affection.

Be Present

One common mistake that children make as their parents grow older is keeping their distance, often because they are also navigating the challenges of adulthood. However, this is when their presence matters most. Spending time with the parents brings joy and reassurance. It’s not the grand gestures that count, but the simple act of consistently being there that makes parents feel valued and alive.

Watch Your Words

Our words carry weight. Shouting, harsh criticism, or dismissive remarks can leave deep wounds. They may forget many things, but hurtful words linger. Instead, choose words that uplift. This helps protect their emotional well-being, which is closely tied to their physical health.

Caring for ageing parents requires more than just endurance; it involves recognising that the cycle of life is catching up with us as well. One day, we may find ourselves in their position, relying on the patience of those who come after us. While our parents deserve our priority, kindness should also extend to the elderly around us. Respecting and caring for them not only reflects our humanity but also serves as a reminder that one day, we too will walk their path.