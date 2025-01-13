Ifeoluwa Ishola: Protecting Nigerian Children From the Dangers of Online Technology

Nigeria has seen considerable growth in internet usage and smartphone adoption in recent years, particularly among the younger population. The widespread use of online technology among Nigerian children is significantly reshaping many aspects of their lives. This shift has transformed how these children interact, learn, and engage with the world around them. From education to entertainment, children are increasingly relying on digital platforms for learning, socialising, and accessing information.

In education, it has revolutionised the sector by providing access to vast amounts of educational resources, e-learning platforms and interactive tools that enhance learning experiences. It also facilitates communication and collaboration, allowing children to connect with peers, mentors and experts from diverse backgrounds both locally and globally. Moreover, online technology provides opportunities for creativity and self-expression, enabling children to explore their interests, develop digital skills and showcase their talents across various online platforms. By creating content on social media and engaging in online communities, Nigerian children are using digital tools to express themselves, share their perspectives and contribute to digital culture.

However, alongside these opportunities, the increasing use of online technology among Nigerian children also raises concerns. It has exposed children to cyberbullying, inappropriate content and digital addiction.

Cyberbullying involves the use of digital platforms to harass, intimidate or harm others. It manifests in various forms, including mean or hurtful messages, spreading rumours or lies, impersonation, exclusion and sharing of private or embarrassing information. The anonymity and perceived distance provided by online platforms often embolden perpetrators to engage in bullying behaviour, exacerbating its impact on victims. One of the key challenges of cyberbullying is its 24/7 nature, as online interactions can occur at any time and reach a wide audience instantaneously.

Unlike face-to-face bullying, which may be limited to specific locations such as schools or neighbourhoods, cyberbullying can follow children wherever they go online. This constant exposure to harassment and abuse can have serious effects on children’s mental health, leading to increased levels of stress, anxiety, depression, and in severe cases, suicidal thoughts or attempts.

Additionally, cyberbullying can be particularly harmful because of its persistent and enduring nature. Hurtful messages, embarrassing photos, and damaging rumours can spread quickly across digital platforms, making it difficult for victims, especially children, to escape or recover from the harm done to them. Even if the content is eventually removed, traces may remain online, continuing to affect the victim’s reputation and well-being.

Exposure to inappropriate content and digital addiction are significant issues that children may encounter due to their interactions with online technology. Inappropriate content refers to materials that are harmful or unsuitable for children’s consumption, including violent or explicit media, misinformation, and harmful ideologies. On the other hand, addiction involves compulsive and excessive use of online technology, which can lead to negative consequences for children’s physical, mental, and social well-being.

One of the primary concerns regarding exposure to inappropriate content is its potential impact on children’s development and behaviour. Constant exposure to violent or explicit media, for example, can desensitise children to violence, increase aggressive behaviour, and negatively influence their values and attitudes. Similarly, being exposed to misinformation or harmful ideologies may lead to the internalisation of false beliefs, prejudice and intolerance, which can pose risks to children’s critical thinking skills and social interactions.

Addiction to online technology can have harmful effects on children’s health and well-being. Excessive use of smartphones, social media, video games and other digital platforms can lead to physical issues such as eye strain, poor posture and sleep disturbances. It may also contribute to mental health problems like anxiety, depression and low self-esteem, as well as negatively impacting academic performance and social relationships.

Dependence on online technology can hinder children’s ability to participate in offline activities and develop vital life skills. Spending too much time in front of screens can reduce the time available for physical activity, socialising with peers, and pursuing hobbies or creative interests, which can ultimately stunt their personal growth and development. According to UNICEF, children in Nigeria are increasingly accessing digital content, including social media, video-sharing platforms, and online gaming. A study conducted by researchers at Covenant University in Nigeria found that excessive smartphone use among university students was associated with negative outcomes such as poor academic performance and psychological distress.

Therefore, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has raised awareness about the need for responsible technology use and digital well-being, indicating recognition of the issue at a national level.

To tackle these issues, it all begins with the parents and raising community awareness. By raising awareness about online risks and safety measures within communities, combined with parental control and supervision, children are effectively protected. Community awareness, such as workshops, seminars, and outreach programs, provide valuable resources and support for parents in managing their children’s online activities. They empower parents to utilise parental control tools and actively supervise their children’s internet usage. Parents can implement screen time limits, block inappropriate content, and monitor online interactions more effectively when equipped with knowledge and support from their community.

Another way of ensuring freedom from the dangers of online technology is through digital literacy.

Digital literacy programs are vital for equipping children with the knowledge and skills to navigate the online world safely and responsibly. These programs teach children about online safety, privacy protection, and critical thinking skills. By empowering children to identify and address online risks such as cyberbullying and misinformation, digital literacy programs help them make informed decisions and build resilience in the digital age.

Government regulations are also essential for protecting children online by establishing standards and guidelines for online safety. These regulations mandate age-appropriate content and safety features on digital platforms targeting children. Additionally, they collaborate with internet service providers and tech companies to enforce these standards. By implementing penalties for non-compliance and providing incentives for adherence, government regulations ensure widespread adherence to child protection measures.

Collaboration with tech companies is essential for enhancing online safety for children. By working together, government agencies, NGOs, and tech companies can develop and implement tools such as content filters, reporting mechanisms, and age verification systems to better protect children online. They can promote transparency and accountability in data collection and privacy practices. By prioritising child safety in product design and development, tech companies can help create a safer online environment for children.

Despite recent efforts to protect children online, significant risks still need to be addressed to ensure the safety of Nigerian children. Through collaboration between community organisations, schools, and local authorities, parents can receive ongoing guidance and reinforcement of online safety practices. By fostering a culture of digital responsibility and support within communities, children are better protected from online risks, and parents feel more confident navigating the complexities of the digital world alongside their children.

Feature Image by Eze Joshua for Pexels