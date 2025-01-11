Oluseyi Adebiyi: How Detty December Can Contribute to Nigeria’s Economy

As the dust settles in Lagos and other Nigerian states, the last batch of IJGBs (I Just Got Back) and visitors from abroad return to their bases. The last three weeks of December witnessed a whirlwind of social and entertainment activities, particularly in Lagos, which became a global magnet. Global and local celebrities, Nigerians in the diaspora, and fellow Africans from neighbouring countries came to Lagos—attending events, creating content and dominating social media conversations. Even the President succumbed to Lagos’s allure, retreating to his Lagos residence for the festive season. In the streets, the rhythms of Afrobeats blended with the sounds of car horns and sirens weaving through traffic. This mixture of sounds and scents–the aromatic smoke from kitchens preparing spicy jollof, pounded yam, and other sizzling delicacies–overshadowed the frustrations of residents dealing with the sudden surge in both human and vehicular traffic across major social hotspots.

On social media, debates emerged about the true origin of #DettyDecember. Yet, like the famous JollofWars, Nigeria has embraced this term as its own, making it synonymous with the country’s festive period. Beyond debates of ownership, Nigeria has a remarkable opportunity to transform this December phenomenon into a global tourism destination. “Detty December” has naturally evolved from casual celebrations into a potential economic driver for the country’s tourism sector. Conservative estimates indicate that a well-planned December tourism strategy could generate over $750 million in direct revenue—through event tickets ($150m), accommodation ($200m), transportation ($100m), dining ($180m) and retail ($120m). These figures merely scratch the surface of the possible economic impact.

Yet this tourism vision confronts significant challenges. Lagos, the main gateway, struggles with infrastructure that barely sustains its regular population, making seasonal surges especially challenging. Other states lack facilities to host events on Lagos’ scale. Most returnees visit other states to reunite with family and old friends before returning to Lagos for its shows, nightlife and entertainment.

Meanwhile, the government’s plan to create dedicated tourism corridors linking Lagos with neighbouring states demands unprecedented coordination across government levels. While recent upgrades to the international airport have improved the arrival experience, problems persist with friendly solicitations by officials, creating an inconsistent first impression for potential visitors.

The security landscape poses another crucial concern for international visitors. Road trips to certain regions remain dangerous, and security operatives are frequently criticised for profiling and harassment. Though initiatives for specialised tourist police units and enhanced emergency response systems are promising, their success hinges on consistent funding and professional development.

Innovation in the digital space provides a silver lining. Local tech entrepreneurs are creating sophisticated platforms for event management and ticketing. The integration of international payment systems steadily reduces transaction friction, offering solutions to many logistical challenges.

The economic potential is considerable. Current revenue streams from event tourism, hospitality, transportation and retail services show promising growth trajectories, with 2025 targets set significantly higher across all sectors. The Lagos State Government’s upcoming 10,000-seat multipurpose event arena promises to be transformative, though significant work lies ahead.

Realising this potential demands more than government planning. The private sector needs encouragement to invest in hospitality infrastructure and entertainment venues, free from fears of demolitions, excessive taxation and harassment. Regulatory frameworks require refinement, and the vibrant informal sector—including local touts, public bus drivers, and market traders—needs careful integration into the formal economy while preserving its inherent dynamism.

If Nigeria could position Detty December as a cornerstone of its tourism strategy in Lagos, its success could offer valuable lessons for other cities seeking to capitalise on cultural festivals. It’s challenging, with infrastructure development delays and stakeholder coordination needs, but let’s see how the coming year be for Nigeria. Beyond the celebrations, the hope remains that these investments and changes will extend past December, improving daily life for residents whose prosperity remains tied to the country’s success.

***

Feature Image by Harrison Haines for Pexels.