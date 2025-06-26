Anthony Umezinwa: What Some Nigerian Car Owners Don’t Know About Tyres

In the years I’ve spent working in the tyre industry, one truth I’ve realised is that most Nigerian drivers only think about their tyres when they’re already stranded on the road, or worse, after an accident. Tyres are arguably the most ignored yet most critical safety component of a vehicle. And the consequences of neglecting them go beyond money; they can cost lives.



You’d be surprised how many luxury car owners, driving N 30 million worth of SUVs, come in with bald tyres, mismatched sets, or incorrect sizes. When I ask when they last checked their tyre pressure, many simply shrug. The general assumption is that if the car is moving, the tyres must be fine. It’s a dangerous mindset, and one that cuts across income and education levels.

One day, a young woman came in driving a 2020 Lexus RX. Gorgeous vehicle. But when we inspected the tyres, all four were expired, manufactured over five years ago. She had no idea tyre expiry dates even existed. That’s not her fault. These things are not often taught. No one talks about it on radio shows or in schools. Yet it’s the first point of contact between your car and the road.

Another major issue? Tyre pressure. The number of Nigerians driving around on under-inflated or over-inflated tyres is staggering. A significant percentage of vehicles in Nigeria have tyres with incorrect inflation pressure. A study by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) found that 66% of tyres checked had incorrect PSI (pounds per square inch), indicating either under-inflation or over-inflation. Specifically, 51% of private vehicles were found to have under-inflated tyres, while 49% were over-inflated, according to the FRSC.

Ignoring a slow puncture can lead to faster tyre wear, reduced fuel efficiency, longer braking distances, and compromised steering control. While people often service their engines regularly, they frequently overlook slow punctures for months.

Being a tyre dealer in Nigeria has turned me into a sort of informal educator. I’ve had to simplify what should be technical advice into plain language: “Sir, if your tyre bursts at 120km/h, not even your seatbelt can save you.” That usually gets their attention.

I’ve also seen firsthand how quality matters. Many people opt for cheaper, second-hand tyres imported from Europe. They look good on the outside, but they’ve been exposed to cold weather storage and are often expired. What you save today, you pay double for tomorrow, sometimes with more than just money.

This is about safety and about shifting a seemingly negligible culture. I dream of a Nigeria where drivers know their tyre sizes the same way they know their shoe sizes. Where mechanics stop recommending the cheapest option and start prioritising the safest one. If there’s one thing I want Nigerian drivers to remember, it’s that your tyres carry your life; treat them with the same respect.