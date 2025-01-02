Oluseyi Adebiyi: Exploring the Growing Creator Economy in Africa

It’s the festive season in Lagos, and as I drive through an upscale street in Lekki, a cosmopolitan part of Nigeria’s bustling commercial capital, I see a small crowd of young people gathered in animated clusters. Their excitement is palpable, their energy infectious. From a distance, what appears to be a street altercation draws my attention–two young men in Santa hats throwing punches with animated and deliberate movements. As I edge closer, the scene transforms into something entirely different: it wasn’t a fight but a carefully choreographed holiday skit, a digital content creation in progress.

My Uber driver, noticing my fascination, casually mentioned that such scenes have become as common as street vendors selling Christmas fireworks and decorations. “These young people,” he says with a knowing smile, “are creating what they call content. Their Christmas-themed videos will go viral tonight.” Despite the sweltering heat and soft harmattan haze, the cast and crew remain undaunted, their smartphones and cameras capturing every detail of their production.

This scene encapsulates a broader transformation sweeping across Africa’s digital landscape. In bustling cities and quiet towns alike, a new generation of creators is emerging, armed not with traditional tools of trade but with smartphones, ring lights, and boundless creativity. They are making and sharing short-form content that becomes viral hits. The continent’s digital renaissance is in full swing, challenging long-held narratives about career paths and success.

The numbers paint a picture of extraordinary potential. With over 60% of Africa’s population under 25, the continent represents one of the world’s most dynamic digital marketplaces. This youth-driven renaissance is powered by the perfect storm of affordable smartphones, increasing internet penetration, and a generation native to digital technology. While they record and create content year-round, it peaks during the festive seasons, as creators tap into the celebratory spirit, producing everything from comedy skits to cooking tutorials and collaborating with foreign-based celebrities who have returned home for the year-end festivities.

The financial implications of this transformation are reshaping traditional economic models. Through diverse monetisation strategies, creators are turning their digital presence into sustainable businesses. Holiday seasons mainly witness a surge in brand partnerships and sponsored content, creating additional income streams that bypass traditional employment structures. In countries where youth unemployment remains a pressing challenge, the creator economy offers a pathway to financial independence that doesn’t require conventional credentials.

However, this digital gold rush isn’t without its challenges. African content creators navigate a complex landscape of obstacles that their counterparts in developed markets rarely face like stable electricity and internet access. Yet, these challenges haven’t dampened the spirit of innovation. Recently, a top Nigerian content creator announced his decision to relocate to Europe, citing his many frustrations, especially infrastructure and other social issues that come with living as a young creator in the country.

Looking ahead, the future of Africa’s creator economy holds immense promise. The key to sustainable growth lies in developing ecosystems that support creative and technical capabilities, including building robust digital infrastructure, creating favourable policies for digital entrepreneurs, and establishing support systems that nurture creative and traditional professional paths.

As we drive away from the content creators in Lekki, their laughter mixing with distant Christmas carols, I reflect on how this scene represents more than just young people making festive videos–it’s a symbol of Africa’s digital awakening. In this new renaissance, the continent’s youth are not just participating in the global digital economy; they’re actively reshaping it, one piece of content at a time, proving that the future of digital creativity has a distinctly African flavour.

***

Feature Image by Oladimeji Ajegbile for Pexels