Get to Know More About Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ & Her Book “A Spell of Good Things” in the New Episode of “Worth Reading Podcast”

Tobi Eyinade and Oluseyi Adebiyi, hosts of the “Worth Reading Podcast,” are back with a new season of the exciting and insightful podcast.

Episode One:

Ayobami Adebayo, the author of the bestselling debut “Stay with Me,” is the guest on this episode of the “Worth Reading Podcast.” She shares the inside scoops and other exciting details about her latest novel, A Spell of Good Things, which has just been longlisted for The 2023 Booker Prize.

Episode Two:

After 11 episodes of the “Worth Reading Podcast”, Tobi and Seyi did their first-ever in-person recording. Guess the book in focus? Seyi’s all-time favourite fiction is “Everything Good Will Come” by the inimitable Sefi Atta.

This episode is fun, full of banter and all the bookish excitement you’ve come to know the show for. We hope that you enjoy listening as you find out from the duo why Sefi Atta’s debut is truly a classic.

