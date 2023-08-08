Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Joseph Benjamin Reflects on His Journey as an Actor & Starting Over on the Teju Babyface Podcast

BN TV

Get to Know More About Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ & Her Book "A Spell of Good Things" in the New Episode of “Worth Reading Podcast”

BN TV Living

8 Recipes That Will Take Your Rice Dish from Plain to Palate-Pleasing, Courtesy of Kiki Foodies!

BN TV Living Relationships

You'll Love Jackie Aina & Chinyere "Chi-Chi" Adogu's Birthday Souvenirs for their Friends | WATCH

BN TV

Olushola Medupin breaks down How He Built His Fast-Growing Restaurant on Tayo Aina's "Made in Africa"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix taps Basketmouth as Host for "Lights, Camera...Naija" Gala Event celebrating Nollywood's Creative Brilliance

BN TV

Jermaine chats with Jenni Frank, SoftMadeIt & Ammie on “BTS Reality” Podcast | Watch

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda delves into the Crisis of Substandard Consumer Goods in Nigeria in Episode 1 (S3) of "Public Eye"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Final Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

BN TV Living

Check Out Velvety Foodies’ Fried Catfish Recipe

BN TV

Joseph Benjamin Reflects on His Journey as an Actor & Starting Over on the Teju Babyface Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian actor and singer Joseph Benjamin is Olateju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface’s guest on this episode of “The Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast.”

After making great strides in the African film industry, Joseph focused on Hollywood. Seven years ago, he made the move from Nigeria to the United States. However, nothing had prepared him for the harsh reality of pursuing his dreams on the world’s biggest stage. Almost immediately, he found himself struggling to survive in a foreign land.

In this episode, the “Isoken” star candidly discussed his choice to leave Nigeria and relocate to the United States of America. He reflected on stepping out of his comfort zone, enduring the challenges, starting over, and his journey towards the new Joseph Benjamin.

Watch:

Listen to the podcast here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Queenette Enilama: Enhancing Children’s Productivity & Well-Being Through Play Therapy

Dennis Isong: Factors You Should Consider When Purchasing a Beachfront Property

Sahndra Fon Dufe: What Film Industries Can Learn from the Hollywood Writers & Actors Guild’s Strike

These Sisters Are Bringing African Clothing to the Italian Stage – Read About Caterina and Margherita Libouri’s Work & Life in Italy

Diji Aderogba Talks Living in the UK, Filmmaking & Street Photography in Today’s “Doing Life With”
css.php