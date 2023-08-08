Joseph Benjamin Reflects on His Journey as an Actor & Starting Over on the Teju Babyface Podcast

Nigerian actor and singer Joseph Benjamin is Olateju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface’s guest on this episode of “The Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast.”

After making great strides in the African film industry, Joseph focused on Hollywood. Seven years ago, he made the move from Nigeria to the United States. However, nothing had prepared him for the harsh reality of pursuing his dreams on the world’s biggest stage. Almost immediately, he found himself struggling to survive in a foreign land.

In this episode, the “Isoken” star candidly discussed his choice to leave Nigeria and relocate to the United States of America. He reflected on stepping out of his comfort zone, enduring the challenges, starting over, and his journey towards the new Joseph Benjamin.

