FeelLikeAChildAgain: Kaife Adetayo Misses The Childlike Joy That Christmas Brings

Dear Santa,

Growing up, Christmas was the most magical time of the year. I remember the excitement of waking up to the sound of Christmas carols and fireworks, the smell of jollof rice wafting through the air, and the joy of wearing brand-new clothes my mum had lovingly sewn for us. My fondest memory was when I was 12, exactly 10 years after my dad passed away. That year, my mum, with her unwavering strength, sewed us matching Oleku Ankara outfits despite the odds. She made sure Christmas was always special, even when times were hard.

We went to my uncle’s house for his Christmas party, and it was a day filled with laughter, music, and the magical presence of Santa Claus. All the kids rushed forward to shake Santa’s hand, and when it was finally my turn, my heart raced with excitement. I closed my eyes and silently wished: “Dear Santa, I want to grow into a woman who inspires others and makes a difference in the world.”

Now that I’m older, what I miss most about Christmas is that innocent, childlike joy—the wonder, the carefree laughter, and the magic of believing in something bigger than myself. As a wife to an amazing husband and a new mother to a beautiful baby girl, I find myself watching out for her the same way my mum did for me. I want her to experience the magic of Christmas just as I did. But deep down, I also long to feel like a child again, to relive those carefree days of dancing around the Christmas tree and believing in the magic of Santa.

Today, I’m proud to say I’ve become the woman I once wished to be. I’m a nurse and the founder of a support group for women raising children with special needs. I’ve dedicated my life to uplifting others, just as my mum once uplifted me.

This Christmas, my wish is for the women I support—to find joy and strength as they care for their children—and for their children to experience health, happiness, and endless possibilities. And for me, I wish to feel like a child again, if only for a moment, to relive the joy, laughter, and magic of Christmas with my family.

Thank you for keeping the spirit of Christmas alive, Santa. Your magic reminds us all to believe in hope and love.

With love,

Kaife Adetayo.

