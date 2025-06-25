Tracey Ene-Ekele: Navigating Life as A Twenty-Something-Year-Old in Nigeria

Dear twenty-something-year-old reader,

As a fellow vicenarian who has lived all her life in Nigeria and is learning to navigate the current economy, I know our 20s can feel like a confusing decade full of decision-making, pressure, learning, and self-discovery. Living in Nigeria has its own unique challenges: economic uncertainty, social expectations, and infrastructural instability. But with the right mindset and strategy, you can make it a powerful period of growth and discovery.

Navigating your 20s while living in Nigeria

It is important to first understand that growth isn’t linear. In Nigeria, societal expectations can create pressure to have everything figured out by a certain age. There is an expectation to graduate by 20, complete your NYSC by 21, get a job by 22, and marry by 25.

While these milestones may be the reality for some, it’s essential to understand that real life doesn’t always follow this path, and everyone’s journey is unique.

Allow yourself to grow at your own pace. Embrace failures and setbacks, as they are an unavoidable part of the process. Avoid comparing yourself constantly to your peers on social media. Be selective about the content you consume, aiming to stay inspired rather than frustrated.

Build a source of income early. The job market in Nigeria is challenging, competitive, and unpredictable, particularly for those who lack access to generational wealth or the right connections. If you wait for your dream job, you may find yourself stuck for years. Instead, be practical and explore the available opportunities.

Consider starting to freelance or monetising a skill you are passionate about, such as writing, design, coding, or photography. These skills can often generate more income than a traditional 9-to-5 job. Additionally, consider remote work with international clients through platforms like Upwork or Fiverr. Earning in USD while living in Nigeria, especially given the current inflation rate, is an appealing possibility.

It’s also beneficial to learn digital skills such as product design, digital marketing, or data analytics. These skills are in high demand and can open up more job opportunities for you. Ensure your LinkedIn profile is optimised to connect with potential clients and hiring managers.

Budget, save, and explore low-risk investments. Inflation, fuel prices and an unstable Naira can eat into your earnings. Learning to spend wisely and invest safely is essential.

Calculate your monthly income and identify your needs and wants. Reducing impulsive buying is key to improving your savings. Use budgeting apps or simple spreadsheets to track spending. Start a savings culture, even if it’s just ₦5,000 a month. Explore safe investment options: mutual funds, digital savings platforms, or cooperative societies. Avoid betting or quick-money schemes. They are attractive but never sustainable and can ruin you financially.

Living with your parents till you are financially stable is a way to maintain your savings. Living alone vlogs can be interesting, but the reality is that it is expensive. If you have a healthy family dynamic, I advise living with your parents for as long as possible, while contributing to the household, as the bills can be overwhelming once you move out.

Invest in education and self-development. Your degree isn’t the end of learning. Constant upskilling is key to remaining relevant in today’s world. Take online courses (many free courses are available on Coursera, edX, or YouTube). Read books on finance, personal development, and your field. Attend workshops, seminars, and industry events (many are affordable or free).

Build the right network. In Nigeria, “who you know” can be as important as “what you know.” Not everyone has a rich uncle or aunt with connections or parents with generational wealth or family businesses that do not require an interview or for you to work hard.

Attend meetups and networking events. Invest in yourself to attract the right people. Join profitable communities online in your industry. Don’t be afraid to reach out to people you admire because genuine interest can lead to mentorship or opportunities, but also work towards being a person of value to attract the right people. Remember, rejection is a part of the journey, so don’t let it dampen your spirit.

Prioritising your mental and physical well-being is paramount. Living in Nigeria can be stressful. From long hours in traffic to periodic power outages and grid collapses. The uncertainties can test your peace daily.

Find stress-relief practices that work for you (journaling, prayer, therapy, exercise, bowling, beach day out, etc.) to stay energised and motivated. Eat well-balanced meals, invest in your health, and stay active. Seek help when needed. Therapy is not cheap but is becoming more accessible in Nigeria (try platforms like MyTherapist.ng or Mentally Aware Nigeria). Your mental health is important.

Explore, fail, learn and re-learn. See, your 20s are the best time to take risks. Don’t be scared of career switches, business attempts, travel (when you can), and personal discovery.

Try new things, even if they scare you. Embrace mistakes as part of your learning process. Don’t box yourself into one idea of what your life should be. Be open to exploring new interests and figuring out life one day at a time.

Find your purpose and values. Nigeria’s chaos can make you lose direction. Ground yourself in what matters to you and have an accountability partner to keep you in check.

Reflect often: What excites you? What impact do you want to make? This will help you figure out your purpose and gradually build the life you desire. Volunteer or get involved in community projects. Align your choices with your long-term values, not just temporary gain. A purposeful life over a temporary gain is important.

Navigating your 20s in Nigeria can be challenging, but it’s not without hope. With focus, adaptability, intentional living, and a strong faith, you can build a solid foundation for your future. Stay curious and be kind to yourself; don’t hesitate to rewrite your story. Life is a journey, and it’s important to be open to learning, unlearning, and relearning. Remember, nobody has it all figured out. “Comparison is the thief of joy,” so know that you are not alone in this process. With these practical steps, we can work together to navigate life in Nigeria while striving towards the future and the country we envision.