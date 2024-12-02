Come Experience a Day of Fun with BellaNaija x BreatherNG’s #FeelLikeAChild Campaign

Remember how Christmas used to be fun-filled and exciting as a child? Remember how we used to tell Santa what we needed and he’d grant them? BellaNaija is bringing the Christmas excitement back with the #FeelLikeAChild Campaign! In partnership with BreatherNG, we are curating an unforgettable experience to make you let go of adulthood for a day and have as much fun as possibe – like a child!

We understand that adulthood comes with its own unique experiences, and many would agree that this year has been tough for a lot of young adults in Nigeria. This campaign presents the perfect opportunity to let go of adulthood and enjoy experiences that’ll make you feel alive, even if it’s just for a day. We want you to forget about billings, expenses, and tasks at work and enjoy the thrills of the carefully curated activities by BreatherNG.

How to Participate

For this campaign, we are leaning towards nostalgia and helping adults reminisce over their childhood holiday memories.

We want you to write a letter to Santa:

Reminiscing on your fondest childhood Christmas memory.

What you miss about Christmas as adults.

Making a wish to Santa to help you feel like a child again.

A few compelling letters will be selected to enjoy a day of fun with BellaNaija and BreatherNG.

Word count

We want your letters to be between 300 and 400 words.

Deadline

Submissions must be sent to [email protected] on or before the 18th of December. Winners will be announced on the 19th of December.

Come have fun with us!