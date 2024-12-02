BN Book Review: Golibe by Adesuwa O’Man Nwokedi | Review by The BookLady NG

What does it mean to know oneself truly? It is hard for others to project uncertainty onto us when we are grounded in the truth of our origin. Knowing whose blood courses through our veins offers clarity that shields us from the doubts and assumptions of others. Without this knowledge, we risk being haunted by a lifetime of unanswered questions, a persistent ache that refuses to fade. For “Golibe”, the protagonist of this eponymous novel, identity isn’t just a question; it is a yearning, a pull toward completeness. From the bustling streets of England to Nigeria’s vibrant, layered landscapes, “Golibe” explores what happens when the need to understand one’s roots collides with life’s messy, unpredictable turns.

Golibe’s journey begins in the shadow of loss, a reminder of how grief often propels us to seek meaning in unanswered questions. The death of her adoptive parents leaves her not only mourning but also grappling with a void—a fundamental piece of her identity that remains shrouded in mystery. Her father’s cryptic words, “They are family,” echo like an unfinished sentence, setting the stage for a quest that is as much about healing as it is about discovery. For many, the question, “Who am I?” is tied to “Where am I from?” This search is human, rooted in the universal longing to understand where we come from.

Golibe’s determination reflects a deep-seated need to connect with her roots, a journey fraught with hope that flickers and dims, heartbreak that leaves scars, and discovery that both mends and unsettles. Her story mirrors the internal tug-of-war many face when attempting to reconcile the life they know with the truths that lie hidden in their past. It underscores how the absence of answers can gnaw at the edges of our sense of self, urging us to chase even the faintest glimmer of understanding. Through Golibe’s eyes, we see the complexity of identity—not just as a static fact but as a living, evolving connection to the people and stories that came before us. Her quest speaks to the courage it takes to seek out those truths, no matter how difficult.

Golibe’s journey to Nigeria unfolds as an emotional labyrinth, full of unexpected turns, dashed hopes, and moments that threaten to undo her spirit. Yet, even when the weight of disappointment feels unbearable, she finds the strength to press on. Her quest isn’t just about finding her biological roots—it’s about seeking a sense of belonging, piecing together the fragments of her identity, and uncovering the truth of where she comes from. Adesuwa O’Man Nwokedi captures this personal journey with grace and empathy, painting vivid pictures of Golibe’s hope, heartbreak, and determination.

But Golibe is more than a journey of identity—it’s a heartfelt montage of love in its many forms. Romantic love takes centre stage, tender and transformative, as Golibe navigates the complexities of her relationships. Her initial heartbreak is raw and undeniably familiar, but then she meets someone else who stirs her soul in a way that surprises and consumes her. The instant connection between them feels almost unbelievable. Yet, their gradual fall into love is far from perfect; it is layered with missteps, insecurities, and Golibe’s struggle to let others in as she grapples with the weight of her discoveries. In these imperfections, readers can grasp the depth of her despair regarding her origins.

The phrase, “Where words fail, music speaks” is the foundation of Golibe’s romance. Her inclination to forge a bond that transcends words echoes Hans Christian Andersen’s sentiment—words may fail, but music won’t. Another fascinating quality of her foray into romance is rooted in Shakespeare’s classics. Lovers of Shakespeare will find the dialogue enthralling and near perfect because timeless quotes are woven into conversations. It is as lighthearted as it is profound. These moments aren’t just filler; they underline the power of art to connect people to themselves.

The story doesn’t shy away from the complexities of unconventional relationships, particularly regarding age differences and societal expectations. Golibe’s parents’ relationship counterpoints her romance with her love interest, highlighting how love often defies the rigid boundaries we often impose on it. The contrast between these relationships enriches the narrative, allowing readers to reflect on how love is shaped—and sometimes constrained—by society’s gaze. “Golibe” also spotlights an uncomfortable truth about young love: the burden of mistakes often falls disproportionately on women. Through the experiences of characters connected to Golibe’s lineage, the novel explores how society tends to absolve men of their youthful errors, allowing them to move forward with minimal hiccups, while women are left grappling with consequences that shape their future. This recurring theme resonates deeply, serving as a mirror to societal double standards.

Beyond “Golibe,” Nwokedi introduces an intriguing array of characters like Anuli and Awele, whose lives subtly intersect with hers during her time in Nigeria. These characters aren’t just supporting roles; they bring quiet depth, adding layers to Golibe’s narrative. Even lingering in the shadows, their presence is instrumental in showcasing Golibe’s growth. Through shared experiences, conversations, and moments of revelation, we see her evolution mirrored in theirs. It shows how our stories are rarely ours alone—how the people we meet and the relationships we forge can shape and refine us.

Ultimately,” Golibe” celebrates life’s complexities—the messy intersection of love, loss, and discovery. It leaves readers reflecting on their journeys, the families they’ve built, and the courage it takes to confront the truths that define them. It captures the universal yearning to find one’s place in the world, to piece together the fragments of who we are and where we come from. But more than that, it’s a story about love in all its raw, beautiful, and sometimes chaotic form. From the love we inherit through bloodlines to the love we choose in our friendships, romances, and chosen families, Golibe explores how these connections shape us.