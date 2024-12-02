Connect with us

“You Are Beautiful” The “Blood Sisters” S2 Cast Shares Sweet & Kind Words That Will Make Your Day

Just when we thought our Monday couldn’t get any better, the cast of “Blood Sisters” Season 2 came through with the sweetest surprise!

Picture this: you’re casually scrolling through your phone, and boom – some of your favourite Nollywood actors are dropping the most heartwarming words of encouragement to start your week off right. From “You’re amazing, don’t ever forget” to “Keep going, you’ll get there,” they reminded us that a little bit of kindness can go a long way. And when they said it in their own native dialects? Total chef’s kiss.

These simple, yet powerful messages felt extra special when spoken, and they were a perfect reminder of the strength, beauty, and courage we all carry. It’s safe to say that it made our day a whole lot brighter.

Watch below and get ready to smile just like we did. Plus, check out some fun reels the cast created on set

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GENOVEVA UMEH (@gen0vevaumeh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GENOVEVA UMEH (@gen0vevaumeh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KEHINDE BANKOLE (@_kehindebankole)

 

