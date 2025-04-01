Connect with us

BN TV Movies Nollywood Scoop

Once Is Never Enough: 5 Kehinde Bankole Films We Keep Rewatching

BN TV Music Scoop

'5IVE’ Is Almost Here! But First, Let's Turn Up the Volume on ‘Timeless’

BN TV Cuisine

If You Love Good Food, This Crispy Onion & Garlic Potato Dish Is Calling

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

BN TV Scoop

Would You Let Kiekie’s Tailor Oran Make Your AMVCA Dress? She'd Rather Breakdance

BN TV

Turn Leftover Stew into a Delicious Spaghetti Jollof with This Easy Recipe from Meg’s Cuisine

BN TV Music

Oxlade Takes It Back to the Beginning in ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’

BN TV Music

Onos Ariyo’s "Adoration" is a Celebration of God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Jacob Banks’ Soulful Performance of “A Tree Never Waters Itself” on COLORS

BN TV

This Vegetable Soup Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen Goes Well with Any Swallow or Rice

BN TV

Once Is Never Enough: 5 Kehinde Bankole Films We Keep Rewatching

Five films, countless reasons to rewatch. Kehinde Bankole’s acting keeps us hooked.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Kehinde Bankole knows how to tell a story. One that pulls you in and keeps you watching. Have you noticed how she has a way of keeping you glued to the screen? From her early days in Super Story to playing a trailblazer like Funmilayo RansomeKuti, a mother fighting for her children in ‘Sista,’ or a woman outrunning her past in ‘Adire,’ the two time AMVCA award winning actress gives performances that feel deeply personal.

Whether she’s on stage or in film, Kehinde Bankole moves through stories with an ease that makes each character feel real. Her filmography is stacked with performances worth watching again and again.

Here are five of her best:

Adire

Kehinde Bankole plays Asari, a woman trying to leave her past behind. Once trapped in a life she didn’t choose, she reinvents herself in a new town, determined to start over. But the past has a way of catching up, and Asari finds herself fighting for freedom all over again. Adire dives into themes of survival, judgment, and resilience, with Kehinde delivering a gripping performance.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

In this historic biopic, Kehinde steps into the role of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, the fearless activist who led a revolution against colonial rule and patriarchy in Nigeria. The film traces her life, from her days at Abeokuta Grammar School to her political awakening and the creation of the Abeokuta Women’s Union. It’s a story of resistance, power, and a woman who refused to back down.

Blood Sisters

As Olayinka, Kehinde Bankole takes on a role layered with ambition, power, and survival. She plays the sharp-witted, no-nonsense wife who isn’t afraid to challenge her husband, stand up to his controlling mother, and make her own rules. Where her husband wavers, she steps in — sometimes taking things further than anyone expects. The intensity she brings to this role is why Blood Sisters remains a must-watch.

Sista

In ‘Sista,’ Kehinde plays a struggling single mother whose world is upended when the father of her children suddenly reappears. After years of absence, he charms his way back into their lives, leaving her on the sidelines. It’s a deeply emotional role, one that pulls you into the quiet heartbreak of a mother fighting for her place.

October 1

This Kunle Afolayan classic features Kehinde as Miss Tawa, a schoolteacher navigating the tensions of colonial Nigeria. Many fans remember her class singing the old national anthem, which the country has now reverted to. Her role, though subtle, offers a glimpse into the lives of women in that era, making October 1 a film that lingers long after watching.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php