Once Is Never Enough: 5 Kehinde Bankole Films We Keep Rewatching

Kehinde Bankole knows how to tell a story. One that pulls you in and keeps you watching. Have you noticed how she has a way of keeping you glued to the screen? From her early days in Super Story to playing a trailblazer like Funmilayo Ransome–Kuti, a mother fighting for her children in ‘Sista,’ or a woman outrunning her past in ‘Adire,’ the two time AMVCA award winning actress gives performances that feel deeply personal.

Whether she’s on stage or in film, Kehinde Bankole moves through stories with an ease that makes each character feel real. Her filmography is stacked with performances worth watching again and again.

Here are five of her best:

Adire

Kehinde Bankole plays Asari, a woman trying to leave her past behind. Once trapped in a life she didn’t choose, she reinvents herself in a new town, determined to start over. But the past has a way of catching up, and Asari finds herself fighting for freedom all over again. Adire dives into themes of survival, judgment, and resilience, with Kehinde delivering a gripping performance.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

In this historic biopic, Kehinde steps into the role of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, the fearless activist who led a revolution against colonial rule and patriarchy in Nigeria. The film traces her life, from her days at Abeokuta Grammar School to her political awakening and the creation of the Abeokuta Women’s Union. It’s a story of resistance, power, and a woman who refused to back down.

Blood Sisters

As Olayinka, Kehinde Bankole takes on a role layered with ambition, power, and survival. She plays the sharp-witted, no-nonsense wife who isn’t afraid to challenge her husband, stand up to his controlling mother, and make her own rules. Where her husband wavers, she steps in — sometimes taking things further than anyone expects. The intensity she brings to this role is why Blood Sisters remains a must-watch.

Sista

In ‘Sista,’ Kehinde plays a struggling single mother whose world is upended when the father of her children suddenly reappears. After years of absence, he charms his way back into their lives, leaving her on the sidelines. It’s a deeply emotional role, one that pulls you into the quiet heartbreak of a mother fighting for her place.

October 1

This Kunle Afolayan classic features Kehinde as Miss Tawa, a schoolteacher navigating the tensions of colonial Nigeria. Many fans remember her class singing the old national anthem, which the country has now reverted to. Her role, though subtle, offers a glimpse into the lives of women in that era, making October 1 a film that lingers long after watching.