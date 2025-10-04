Adesuwa Eworo Honours Nigeria’s Heroes Past and Present in “A Call to Remember”

For this year’s Independence Day, Adesuwa Eworo of Captured by Adesuwa Photography turns her lens toward remembrance — of the hands that built, the voices that fought, and the hearts that still believe in Nigeria’s promise. Her project, “HEROES – A Call to Remember,” is a visual love letter to the nation and to the timeless figures whose courage continues to guide her path.

Through evocative portraits, Adesuwa pays tribute to Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, the fearless Lioness of Lisabi whose voice redefined womanhood; General Yakubu Gowon, a symbol of reconciliation and faithfulness who chose rebuilding over revenge; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, whose leadership on the world stage reminds us that excellence knows no borders; and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, ‘Zik of Africa,’ whose legacy of unity still calls us higher.

With “HEROES,” Adesuwa invites us to remember — not just the names in our history books, but the spirit of nationhood they embody.

She wrote

There is a popular proverb in Nigeria that goes– ‘it takes a village to raise a child’. It means that it takes the collective effort of many to cater to a child’s growth and well-being. Nationhood is a lifelong journey and at 65, Nigeria still requires the care of her village; her people.

It has taken the faithful effort of the leaders who have gone before us to get us here, and that baton is passed down generation to generation, to continue the work of our heroes past.

In continuing this work, the selflessness, passion, and patriotism of our heroes’ past must serve as our compass. As our former anthem goes, ‘The labour of our heroes’ past shall never be in vain.’ This is more than a line sung, it is a call to action, a call to remember what it took to give us The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

One thing is clear; what the mind recalls is what the heart will set itself to do. Action must be spurred not only by zeal, but by knowledge. And the knowledge of our nation’s history is the very fabric from which our future is woven. For remembrance inspires national pride and identity, instilling in us a spirit of patriotism that is too often threatened by forgetfulness, eroded by complacency, and weakened by the distractions of the present. Yet it is in remembering who we are, and whose sacrifices brought us here that we find the strength to forge a clear path for our future.

Remember, The Lioness of Lisabi, Funmilayo Ransome–Kuti, whose voice echoed in an age where it was an insult for a woman to speak. Today that voice still beckons on us, to do the uncommon thing, to go against the grain and to usher generations after us into a freedom they would otherwise not have known.

Honour General Yakubu Gowon, a symbol of faithfulness, reconciliation and grit, who chose forgiveness and rebuilding in the aftermath of Nigeria’s civil war. Though still living, his legacy is a memento to the fact that broken walls can be rebuilt when there are willing hands. Emulate Dr Ngozi Nkonjo–Iweala, the current Director General of the World Trade Organisation and the first woman and first African to serve in such a capacity. She is a herald of remarkable change, a sign that the impossible can become possible and a reminder that empowerment happens when we take action.

Celebrate Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe ‘Zik of Africa’, the first president of Nigeria’s republic. A revolutionary leader and a symbol of true nationalism. His voice forged the path for a Nigeria free from tribal division. His life and times point us in the direction of unity and oneness as a nation.

‘HEROES – A Call to Remember’ is a call to honour the past while shaping the future. Let the labours of our heroes’ past not be in vain. Let us not be overcome by evil, but let evil instead be overcome by our good.

You are now the HERO of TODAY.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY