Editor’s Picks: Top Photos That Captured Nigeria’s 2024

BNers, it’s the last day of 2024! What a ride it’s been — a year filled with love, wins, milestones, and unforgettable moments that kept us talking. From joyous celebrations to groundbreaking acheivements, the year gave us unforgettable moments that captured our hearts, broke the internet nd made us proud.

As we wrap things up and step into 2025, we’re looking back at the photos that defined this incredible year.

Kunle Remi and Tiwa’s Wedding Announcement

When Kunle Remi and Tiwa announced their wedding, it was the love story we didn’t know we needed. The dreamy announcement had us all swooning and clicking “save” on their adorable photos.

Ayra Starr’s “The Year I Turned 21”

Ayra Starr owned 2024 with her sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21.” The music, the visuals, the vibes — she gave us everything. This album cover was the perfect snapshot of her year

Ademola Lookman Wins CAF African Footballer of the Year

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman made history as he was crowned CAF African Footballer of the Year. His beaming smile and award in hand? That’s a winning moment we won’t forget.

Breath of Life Wins Big at the AMVCAs

The “Breath of Life” cast cleaned up at the AMVCAs this year, snagging multiple awards. Their group photo holding all those trophies? An instant classic.

Skepta and Portable’s Surprise Hit, “Tony Montana”

Skepta and Portable teaming up? Nobody saw it coming! Their hit track “Tony Montana” had fans in a chokehold, with everyone recreating their bold and eccentric video scenes.

The “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo” Dance Challenge

Skit maker Brain Jotter turned the internet into his playground with the “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo” dance challenge. It was everywhere — from your timelines to your family WhatsApp group.

Ojude Oba Festival’s Fashion Moments

The Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode delivered jaw-dropping style this year. From Mr Steeze’s bold agbada to intricate headpieces, the festival gave us fashion we’re still not over.

Nigeria’s Anthem Returns to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”

One of 2024’s highlights was Nigeria’s decision to revive its original national anthem. Nostalgia hit hard — do you still remember all the words?

Stanley Nwabali Saves the Day at AFCON

Stanley Nwabali was the hero of the AFCON final, saving two penalties to clinch victory for Nigeria against South Africa. His jubilant celebration is a photo for the history books.

Tunde Onakoya Sets a Guinness World Record

Chess master Tunde Onakoya wowed us all by completing a 60-hour chess marathon, setting a Guinness World Record. This photo tells the whole story.

Tems, Ayra Starr & Tyla: Afropop Queens

Call them the “IT” girls of 2024. Tems, Ayra Starr, and Tyla lit up Detty December at Obi’s House in Lagos with their electric presence. This photo of them together screams ICONIC.

Layi Wasabi’s Naija-London Street Style

Layi Wasabi took his Naija style to London and he redefined street style on the streets of London.

Victor Osimhen’s Homecoming

After his CAF African Player of the Year win, Victor Osimhen went back to his roots in Olusosun, Lagos. His emotional reunion with his community was a proud moment for everyone.

Chidimma Adetshina Shines at Miss Universe

Chidimma Adetshina didn’t just win Miss Universe Nigeria; she became the first runner-up globally and was crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. Her radiant smile? Pure magic.

Kehinde Bankole as Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti

Kehinde Bankole stepped into the shoes of the legendary Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti in the biopic by Bolanle Austen-Peters. This role was a celebration of Nigerian history, and she absolutely nailed it.