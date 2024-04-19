Connect with us

Movies Nollywood

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti's Biopic Arrives in Cinemas on May 17 | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies Nollywood

"It's a Story About Love, Female Empowerment" - Tiwa Savage on Her Debut Film "Water & Garri"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's Netflix Series "Postcards" starring RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Mo Abudu & Idris Elba's Short Film "Dust To Dreams" Enters Post-Production | See BTS Photos

Beauty Events Movies Style

See Cuppy Otedola's Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' Biopic Premiere

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Movies & TV News Style

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Who's Who in "Red Circle"? Get Your First Look at the Stars Behind the Mystery

BN TV Features Movies Nollywood

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

Events Movies Movies & TV Music Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: See All the Stunning Looks from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Movies News Nollywood Promotions

Nancy Isime Reunites with Inkblot Productions for Her First Movie of 2024: 'Saving Onome' Premieres April 5

Movies

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s Biopic Arrives in Cinemas on May 17 | Watch the Trailer

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The biographical film “Funmilayo Ransome Kuti” by Bolanle Austen-Peters is set to be released into cinemas on May 17th. The film follows the life story of the late Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, a renowned Nigerian educator, political campaigner, women’s rights activist and the mother of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti. It explores her days at Abeokuta Grammar School, her marriage to Isreal Ransome-Kuti and her revolutionary fight against colonialism and patriarchy through the creation of the Abeokuta’s Women’s Union.

Written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Bolane Austen-Peters, the film stars Kehinde Bankole, Ajoke Silva, Adunni Ade, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein, and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko.

It also includes special appearances from her grandchildren, including Femi Kuti and Yeni Kuti who portrays her aunt Dolupo. Dotun Ransome Kuti plays his father Olikoye, while Kunle Ransome-Kuti takes on the role of his father Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. Great-grandson Made Kuti also makes an appearance.

The biopic was among the Nigerian feature films selected for screening at the 12th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF 2023) and is also nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Writing Movie in this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Watch the trailer below:

See some photos from the movie set:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: These Are Some Substantial Benefits of Investing in Land in Lagos

BN Prose: Don’t Come Home Late by Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi

Are FoodTech Startups Charged with Ensuring Healthy Living?

10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story

Smart Emmanuel: Are You Faced with Difficult Goals? These Tips Will Help You Achieve Them
css.php