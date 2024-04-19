Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s Biopic Arrives in Cinemas on May 17 | Watch the Trailer

The biographical film “Funmilayo Ransome Kuti” by Bolanle Austen-Peters is set to be released into cinemas on May 17th. The film follows the life story of the late Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, a renowned Nigerian educator, political campaigner, women’s rights activist and the mother of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti. It explores her days at Abeokuta Grammar School, her marriage to Isreal Ransome-Kuti and her revolutionary fight against colonialism and patriarchy through the creation of the Abeokuta’s Women’s Union.

Written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Bolane Austen-Peters, the film stars Kehinde Bankole, Ajoke Silva, Adunni Ade, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein, and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko.

It also includes special appearances from her grandchildren, including Femi Kuti and Yeni Kuti who portrays her aunt Dolupo. Dotun Ransome Kuti plays his father Olikoye, while Kunle Ransome-Kuti takes on the role of his father Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. Great-grandson Made Kuti also makes an appearance.

The biopic was among the Nigerian feature films selected for screening at the 12th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF 2023) and is also nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Writing Movie in this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

