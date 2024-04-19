Style
Timini Egbuson is One Stylish Man in This Embroidered Ejiro Amos-Tafiri Set
Nollywood star Timini Egbuson always looks dapper, today is no different in this Kandi set designed by Ejiro Amos-Tafiri. The renowned designer is known for her timeless pieces and craftsmanship when creating his outfits. The outfit, a perfect blend of elegance and modern flair, showcased his impeccable fashion sense.
Styled by David Yomo, he rocked the black embroidered set which consists of wide-cut pants and a sweater which perfectly flattered his silhouette. He paired this outfit with Chelsea boots and opted for beaded pieces for his accessories.
Credits
Muse: @_timini
Outfit: @ejiroamostafiri
Stylist: @yomo_daj
Photo: @ryanonifoto_
Video: @thesharonnonye