Timini Egbuson is One Stylish Man in This Embroidered Ejiro Amos-Tafiri Set

Nollywood star Timini Egbuson always looks dapper, today is no different in this Kandi set designed by Ejiro Amos-Tafiri. The renowned designer is known for her timeless pieces and craftsmanship when creating his outfits. The outfit, a perfect blend of elegance and modern flair, showcased his impeccable fashion sense.

Styled by David Yomo, he rocked the black embroidered set which consists of wide-cut pants and a sweater which perfectly flattered his silhouette. He paired this outfit with Chelsea boots and opted for beaded pieces for his accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RyanOniFOTO (@ryanonifoto_)

Credits

Muse: @_timini

Outfit: @ejiroamostafiri

Stylist: @yomo_daj

Photo: @ryanonifoto_

Video: @thesharonnonye