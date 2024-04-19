Connect with us

Style

Timini Egbuson is One Stylish Man in This Embroidered Ejiro Amos-Tafiri Set

Style

Here is What We Know About Toke Makinwa's New Fragrance Collection

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 209

Style

Nadeema Mthini's Serves Chic Sophistication in This Rosette Choker

Events News Promotions Style

Kanekalon ACTIV8 Naija Season 4 Grand Finale Was a Night of Glamour, Talent, and Inspiration

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Style TRAVEL

Pelumi Nubi Is A Sight To Behold On ThisDay Style’s Latest Cover

Beauty Style

Amp Up Your Style This Week With Minimalist Fashion Inspo From The Mary Edoro!

Beauty Movies & TV News Style

See the Nigerian Designers Who Dressed the RHOLagos Casts for its Sensational Reunion Episode

Style

Timini Egbuson is One Stylish Man in This Embroidered Ejiro Amos-Tafiri Set

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nollywood star Timini Egbuson always looks dapper, today is no different in this Kandi set designed by Ejiro Amos-Tafiri. The renowned designer is known for her timeless pieces and craftsmanship when creating his outfits. The outfit, a perfect blend of elegance and modern flair, showcased his impeccable fashion sense.

Styled by David Yomo, he rocked the black embroidered set which consists of wide-cut pants and a sweater which perfectly flattered his silhouette. He paired this outfit with Chelsea boots and opted for beaded pieces for his accessories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RyanOniFOTO (@ryanonifoto_)

 

Credits

Muse: @_timini

Outfit: @ejiroamostafiri

Stylist:  @yomo_daj

Photo: @ryanonifoto_

Video: @thesharonnonye

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Dennis Isong: These Are Some Substantial Benefits of Investing in Land in Lagos

BN Prose: Don’t Come Home Late by Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi

Are FoodTech Startups Charged with Ensuring Healthy Living?

10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story

Smart Emmanuel: Are You Faced with Difficult Goals? These Tips Will Help You Achieve Them
css.php