Style
Kefilwe Mabote Will Inspire Your Weekend Style in This Chic #OOTD
Award-winning digital creator and one of our favourite SA #Bellastylistas Kefilwe Mabote is giving us premium boss chic feels in this neutral-toned jumpsuit. Exuding chic sophistication, she wears this jumpsuit with subtle yet striking details including a flattering sweetheart neckline, delicate cut-outs around the belt area that add a touch of modern flair and a strategically placed slit around the leg area for a bit of drama. Giving this outfit choice a pop of colour, she rocks it with white stiletto pump heels.
View this post on Instagram
Credits
Bellastylista: @kefilwe_mabote
Outfit: @rokhofficial @hm