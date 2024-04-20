Kefilwe Mabote Will Inspire Your Weekend Style in This Chic #OOTD

Award-winning digital creator and one of our favourite SA #Bellastylistas Kefilwe Mabote is giving us premium boss chic feels in this neutral-toned jumpsuit. Exuding chic sophistication, she wears this jumpsuit with subtle yet striking details including a flattering sweetheart neckline, delicate cut-outs around the belt area that add a touch of modern flair and a strategically placed slit around the leg area for a bit of drama. Giving this outfit choice a pop of colour, she rocks it with white stiletto pump heels.

Paired with minimalist accessories, bob hairdo hair and neutral-toned makeup with dramatic eyeliner, this look is the epitome of contemporary chic fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefi (@kefilwe_mabote)

Credits

Bellastylista: @kefilwe_mabote

Outfit: @rokhofficial @hm