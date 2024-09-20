The Cast & Friends of The Smart Money Woman Gathered for A Chic Brunch

Azuwa Studios celebrated the highly anticipated teaser release of The Smart Money Woman Season Two with an exclusive Cast & Friends breakfast in Ikoyi, bringing together a curated group of stars and tastemakers for an intimate gathering.

The effortlessly chic event was hosted by writer-producer Arese Ugwu, with series stars Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Toni Tones, Seun Ajayi and Eso Dike mingling with close friends and supporters of the show.

At the brunch, the atmosphere was festive yet relaxed, enjoyed by influencers Nicole Chikwe and Nnenna Okoye, designers Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu of Cinnamon Lagos & Derin Fabikun of Bloom by FBD alongside oil & gas power players Arierhi Lucciano-Gabriel and Modele Idiahi, as well as tech entrepreneur Yanmo Omorogbe.

Following a screening of the pilot episode, which teased what to expect for the rest of the season – guests indulged in a delectable menu crafted by FlavourLab by AJ, paired perfectly with signature cocktails and drinks provided by Martell.

“I’m excited by the progress female filmmakers like ourselves are making at the moment—Nollywood is going through a period of extreme transition right now, and I believe that this stress test will bring an even greater level of talent and productions at a world-class level,” author and producer Ugwu told BellaNaija . “The talent has always been there. The real issue has been the lack of opportunity, not the lack of skill.”

“My whole career has been rooted in working with Nollywood filmmakers,” Osas Ighodaro the lead of Ugwu’s The Smart Money Woman and starring in Adeoluwa Owu’s upcoming sophomore feature effort When Love Strikes said. “I owe my entire trajectory to working with visionary producers and directors, so to be a part of such a substantive story, that centres female economic power and personal finances, friendship as well as working with some of the most talented cast and crew in Nigeria & South Africa? It’s been really inspiring and gratifying.”

The much anticipated show, returning with 10 juicy episodes will definitely be catnip for fashion and pop culture lovers; Expect stunning beauty looks, dramatic storylines, and stylish Nigerian fashion. The teaser trailer hints at exciting guest appearances, including Elvina Ibru, Femi Branch, Saskay, Anto Lecky, Enyinna Nwigwe; cameos from Kefilwe Mabote, Mmwavita Makamba, Eniola Mafe, Nicole Chikwe, Idia Aisien and more. It masterfully teases without revealing too much, building anticipation for the long-awaited series.

Speaking via video call, Isoken Ogiemwonyi added ‘There’s something about this show that is equal parts fun, creativity, and just LAGOS, all finely layered . Apart from the stories and how humanely each character is drawn, of course I love the fashion in the show – working with my sister Ivie and my protege Eric we pulled or made over 690 outfits from across the country, and in some cases from surrounding countries like Ghana. Fashion, like film, is an art form I take seriously. We used it to mirror the characters’ emotional journeys, weaving a thread that reflected the show’s themes of friendship, society, relationships, and finance’ the writer-producer shared.

“I wasn’t expecting the response to the first season at all” explained Eso Dike, who is currently working on a number of projects. “I thought the subject matter was uniquely Nigerian, but once it hit Netflix, it was incredible—I was getting DMs from people in Japan! The success made me rethink the work we do and the kinds of projects I want to be part of. I want to focus on stories that resonate universally. Season One [of the Smart Money Woman] did so well because it’s so relatable, both to men and women. It speaks to our shared sense of humanity. And Season 2 doubles down on that”.

The Smart Money Woman Season Two is supported by Luno, Bankly, Bamboo, Pernod Ricard, M.A.C Cosmetics, South Africa Tourism and Nedbank.

Photography: Segun David

